The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Like many people, my coworkers and I have noticed a troubling trend at local restaurants: Prices continue to rise while portions become noticeably smaller. Restaurants seem to act as though customers will not notice — but we do.
Recently, I ordered a salad from a local restaurant that was priced at $14.95 plus tax. After delivery fees, it cost approximately $20. When it arrived, I was amazed by how small it was, more like a side salad. I am a nurse, and the lunch was supposed to be a small treat during a demanding workday. Instead, I was left hungry, disappointed and angry.
Unfortunately, this restaurant is not the only restaurant doing this. We have noticed the same problem at many places we order from. At another restaurant, for example, the seafood pho contains hardly any seafood, even though the customers are paying for a seafood dish.
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We understand that restaurants are facing higher expenses, but their customers are dealing with rising costs too. It feels unfair to charge more while quietly reducing both portions and ingredients. Loyal customers should not be taken for granted.
The nurses in my department have noticed these changes, and we are becoming much more selective where we spend our money. Restaurants should remember that customers can see what is happening — and eventually will stop coming back.
Customers are also watching their budgets, too. I do not expect enormous portions — just satisfying meals at a fair price. If portions must change, a restaurant should be clear about what customers are getting. Many of us want to support local businesses, but we need to feel our money is well-spent.
A restaurant meal is an occasional treat for many working people. When we order lunch during a busy shift, we look forward to something enjoyable and filling. Spending that money and still needing more food afterward makes that purchase difficult to justify. The disappointment is about both the cost and the feeling that the meal did not deliver what the menu led us to expect.
I hope restaurant owners will listen to this feedback. Clear descriptions, honest photographs and a choice of portion sizes could help the customer decide what fits their needs and their budget. A smaller meal can be welcome when its size and price are clear. What matters is knowing what we are buying and feeling respected as customers.
Lilli is a 65-year-old Tucson resident and working nurse.