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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Like many people, my coworkers and I have noticed a troubling trend at local restaurants: Prices continue to rise while portions become noticeably smaller. Restaurants seem to act as though customers will not notice — but we do.

Recently, I ordered a salad from a local restaurant that was priced at $14.95 plus tax. After delivery fees, it cost approximately $20. When it arrived, I was amazed by how small it was, more like a side salad. I am a nurse, and the lunch was supposed to be a small treat during a demanding workday. Instead, I was left hungry, disappointed and angry.

Unfortunately, this restaurant is not the only restaurant doing this. We have noticed the same problem at many places we order from. At another restaurant, for example, the seafood pho contains hardly any seafood, even though the customers are paying for a seafood dish.

We understand that restaurants are facing higher expenses, but their customers are dealing with rising costs too. It feels unfair to charge more while quietly reducing both portions and ingredients. Loyal customers should not be taken for granted.

The nurses in my department have noticed these changes, and we are becoming much more selective where we spend our money. Restaurants should remember that customers can see what is happening — and eventually will stop coming back.