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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona communities deserve an honest conversation about data centers, and right now, they aren’t getting one. Residents have genuine concerns about how data centers affect their water supply, electricity costs, and quality of life. Those concerns deserve to be answered with transparent, accurate information. Instead, a vacuum of trustworthy facts has been filled by misinformation, leaving voters with a distorted picture of what data centers do and what they mean for local communities. A technology quietly powering nearly every aspect of modern life has become one of the most misunderstood industries in America.

The polling bears this out. A new national survey by the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy finds that data centers currently sit at just 29% favorable with American voters. But here is the critical finding: that opposition is not deeply held. When voters are given accurate facts, support jumps dramatically across every issue tested.

When voters learned that modern data centers recycle water, continuously recirculating the same water through closed-loop cooling systems with minimal freshwater input, support shifted by a net 31 points, the single largest swing the Rainey Center has recorded across three waves of polling. When voters learned that data centers trigger significant grid infrastructure upgrades benefiting all residents, 42% became more supportive — a net shift of +38 points. The opposition isn’t rooted in facts; it’s rooted in ignorance.