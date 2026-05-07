The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Every year, more than 200,000 students walk through the gates of Arizona’s three public universities in pursuit of a world-class education — an education requiring a substantial investment not only by their families but by Arizona taxpayers as well.

Together, families and taxpayers shell out as much as $30,000 per year per pupil to attend the University of Arizona, Arizona State, and Northern Arizona University.

For many students and families, the promise of a good job and a more secure future is worth the investment of time and money. For state lawmakers, the roughly $1 billion they invest in the universities each year is intended to pay off with a more thoughtful citizenry, a better-educated workforce, and generally a more knowledgeable world.

Sadly, Arizona’s public universities aren't living up to their end of the bargain.

Instead of providing students with a robust education in American civics and exposing them to the ideas of history’s greatest thinkers, it is increasingly evident that Arizona’s universities are forcing students into “diversity, equity, and inclusion” courses steeped in ideologically extreme content and focused on faculty members’ niche interests.