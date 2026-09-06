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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The tragic irony of President Trump’s war to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon is that America’s leader, in his indolence, may be creating the conditions for the first use of those weapons since World War II. He did so first by walking away from the Iran nuclear deal that placed sharp limits on the country’s production of Uranium, Plutonium, and centrifuges needed to produce a bomb. Among the signatories were the key European nations as well as China and Russia. It was overseen by a blue-ribbon team of nuclear specialists and scientists. By most accounts, it was working.

Trump’s Minni-me is a servile, thick-headed “Secretary of War” who is currently posing for pictures in Presidential primary states where he will apparently be competing for his next job. Meanwhile, Hegseth has emptied the closet of prized conventional weapons, lit fire to regulations that make our military disciplined and strong, removed without cause a generation of top Admirals and Generals --and lost a war. What endears Hegseth to Trump is a similar megalomania and the willingness to issue any crazy order the President utters after midnight.

Egging them on is the brilliant but contemptible Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, who, like our president, has managed to stay just one step ahead of the sheriff. The continuation of war keeps the Israeli leader out of prison on charges of bribery and fraud. What keeps me awake at night is the thought of what these three failing leaders might cook up to punish an opponent who has already won the war.