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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Local and state governments are aware that water withdrawals exceed additions to our local water aquifer, that CAP announced it will reduce water supply to Tucson by 30% and that Tucson Electric Power Company (TEP) plans to construct more natural gas-fueled power plants that will increase TEP withdrawals and accelerate water depletion.

They should also be aware that TEP pays nothing for that water. All costs to identify new water sources and transport to Tucson will be charged to ‘captive’ Tucson Water ratepayers.

TEP classifies natural gas combustion as being “clean” because it does not generate carbon emissions like its coal-fired plants. TEP ignores the fact that natural gas, when mined, releases “dirty” methane emissions that trap 80 times more thermal energy than carbon, which increases average temperatures and increases electricity usage for cooling, which increases TEP revenues/shareholder dividends and increases economic burden on all members of our community. The extreme heat/weather events also increase avoidable healthcare and private-public property damage costs.

Yet TEP and COT are not working together to quickly REDUCE/not increase TEP water consumption and avoid crises and costs charged to captive taxpayers/ratepayers.

COT can mitigate and avoid these costs, and chronic TEP rate increases, by negotiating a Franchise/Energy Collaboration Agreement that requires that TEP generate 50% of its electricity requirements utilizing free fuel, much lower capital, and operation-and-maintenance cost Solar-Energy Storage by 2031.