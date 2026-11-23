The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As usual, America can always count on Black women to come to the rescue.
During the 2026 midterm elections, 93% of Black women voted for Democrats in U.S. House races nationwide. More than a “blue wave,” it was, as Roland Martin and others referred to the results, a Black Tsunami.
Thanks to committed and conscientious Black women, Democrats James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa were elected in ruby-red Texas. Over in Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms was victorious in her race to become the first Black woman ever elected as a U.S. governor. While not as much discussed, Juliana Stratton's win in Illinois makes her the fourth Black person to serve as a senator from the Land of Lincoln. She joins Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware (my home state) and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland in January, the first time three Black women have served concurrently in the U.S. Senate. Just as impressively, Scott Colom became Mississippi's first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction, following Hiram Revels and Blanche K. Bruce.
People are also reading…
It's not as if Black women suddenly jumped up and ran out to the polls. On the contrary, Black women have worked tirelessly for decades and longer just for the opportunity to secure the right to vote, something basic that was supposed to be guaranteed by our constitution. These days, they're the Democratic Party's most dedicated and loyal base of voters. No other group comes anywhere close.
Black women's yeoman's efforts to mobilize voters are all also too often forgotten. Paradoxically, they are often among its most marginalized and ignored constituents. Black women are already on the fringes of Democratic politics, and Black women progressives even more so. “Considering how Black women vote, even when it doesn't necessarily advantage them; I think it's a lesson for all of us, because this moment was really about who we wanted to be as a country, and what we were willing to do to save our country and save our democracy,” Niambi Carter, a public policy professor at the University of Maryland, told NBC.
For generations, securing government jobs was a highly probable path into the middle class for Black people, particularly Black women. But Donald Trump and his administration have pushed thousands of Black women from the work force. According to the Economic Policy Institute in 2026, the employment rate for Black women plummeted 1.4 points to 55.7%, one of the sharpest one-year drops in a quarter century (during which time the unemployment rate rose to 6.7%). College-educated Black women were the group most severely impacted, with the majority of losses from federal positions in the public sector.
In 1962, Malcolm X famously said: “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” Sixty-four years later, such troublesome words ring all too true. Such disloyal and dismissive antics cannot continue.
For many, Kamala Harris's defeat in the 2024 election — largely due, in my opinion, to entrenched racism, sexism and misogyny — was a demoralizing experience.
Nevertheless, such a heartbreaking moment failed to break Black women and force them to permanently retreat into the political wilderness. Just like Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells, Mary Church Terrell, Shirley Chisholm and other Black women pioneers of yesteryear, our resilient sisters decided to pick up the pieces, rebound and forge onward.
The undisputed truth is Black women have been the backbone of the Black race and, in many cases, the larger American society. They have often been the unsung heroes who have kept our people above water. Their historical resiliency coupled with their undeniable, impervious loyalty and fierce strength has been nothing short of herculean.
There is no other way to say it — Black women deserve better from everyone. Period.
Elwood Watson is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.