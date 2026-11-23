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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As usual, America can always count on Black women to come to the rescue.

During the 2026 midterm elections, 93% of Black women voted for Democrats in U.S. House races nationwide. More than a “blue wave,” it was, as Roland Martin and others referred to the results, a Black Tsunami.

Thanks to committed and conscientious Black women, Democrats James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa were elected in ruby-red Texas. Over in Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms was victorious in her race to become the first Black woman ever elected as a U.S. governor. While not as much discussed, Juliana Stratton's win in Illinois makes her the fourth Black person to serve as a senator from the Land of Lincoln. She joins Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware (my home state) and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland in January, the first time three Black women have served concurrently in the U.S. Senate. Just as impressively, Scott Colom became Mississippi's first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction, following Hiram Revels and Blanche K. Bruce.

It's not as if Black women suddenly jumped up and ran out to the polls. On the contrary, Black women have worked tirelessly for decades and longer just for the opportunity to secure the right to vote, something basic that was supposed to be guaranteed by our constitution. These days, they're the Democratic Party's most dedicated and loyal base of voters. No other group comes anywhere close.