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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On Dec. 1, Senate Democrats will hold a closed-door, secret-ballot election for majority leader. Chuck Schumer wants his old job back. Chris Van Hollen is challenging him. The vote will tell us what the Democratic majority actually is — and Arizona's two Democratic senators have already told us what they intend to do with theirs, and it isn't what their voters sent them to do.

The case against Schumer isn't a single bad vote. It's a decade-long pattern of surrender at the decisive moment, on every issue that just swept Democrats into power.

– On Gaza: Schumer, as the highest-ranking Jewish official in the government, gave a fine speech calling on Netanyahu to step aside — and then did not vote to stop sending the weapons that were carrying out the violence. He criticized the war he funded. Van Hollen, by contrast, voted against the weapons, went to the Gaza-Egypt border, and co-authored a report documenting the crisis in Gaza. One man managed the relationship with the Israeli lobby; the other treated it as a moral emergency.

– On healthcare: In November 2025, Senate Democrats held a historic shutdown fighting to restore healthcare funding that ended it with nothing. In January, after ICE agents shot two American citizens dead in Minnesota, Democrats had leverage to demand real reforms — warrants, body cameras, an end to roving patrols. Schumer agreed to a temporary deal with no immediate restrictions on ICE while reforms were negotiated. MoveOn asked the question that still stands: "Leader Schumer should ask the Minnesotans who are watching their neighbors get killed in cold blood if a deal with no plan to stop ICE is enough right now."