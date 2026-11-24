The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
On Dec. 1, Senate Democrats will hold a closed-door, secret-ballot election for majority leader. Chuck Schumer wants his old job back. Chris Van Hollen is challenging him. The vote will tell us what the Democratic majority actually is — and Arizona's two Democratic senators have already told us what they intend to do with theirs, and it isn't what their voters sent them to do.
The case against Schumer isn't a single bad vote. It's a decade-long pattern of surrender at the decisive moment, on every issue that just swept Democrats into power.
– On Gaza: Schumer, as the highest-ranking Jewish official in the government, gave a fine speech calling on Netanyahu to step aside — and then did not vote to stop sending the weapons that were carrying out the violence. He criticized the war he funded. Van Hollen, by contrast, voted against the weapons, went to the Gaza-Egypt border, and co-authored a report documenting the crisis in Gaza. One man managed the relationship with the Israeli lobby; the other treated it as a moral emergency.
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– On healthcare: In November 2025, Senate Democrats held a historic shutdown fighting to restore healthcare funding that ended it with nothing. In January, after ICE agents shot two American citizens dead in Minnesota, Democrats had leverage to demand real reforms — warrants, body cameras, an end to roving patrols. Schumer agreed to a temporary deal with no immediate restrictions on ICE while reforms were negotiated. MoveOn asked the question that still stands: "Leader Schumer should ask the Minnesotans who are watching their neighbors get killed in cold blood if a deal with no plan to stop ICE is enough right now."
– On the Pentagon: Last December, the House passed the largest military budget in American history — $901 billion, more than a trillion dollars with supplements, in a year when nearly half of Americans struggled to afford groceries. The Pentagon has never passed an audit in its history. Schumer never made it a fight.
– On climate: When Democrats held the Senate in 2021, Schumer led a narrowly divided Democratic Senate with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin that reduced a $3.5 trillion Build Back Better agenda — with its climate, healthcare and childcare programs — to a fraction.
Van Hollen offers the opposite: a leader willing to use the party's actual leverage — including shutdown threats — to defund the Iran war, and a record of acting on Gaza when speaking out cost something.
Here in Arizona, our two Democratic senators have already picked Schumer. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly have both publicly committed to him — Kelly because Schumer "raised an enormous amount of money," Gallego because it's "time for us to unify."
Gallego ran as a border-state progressive who talked like the voters who elected him — young, Latino, sick of managed decline, sick of the party that gave away leverage at every deadline. He won his Senate seat by distancing himself from Schumer's style of leadership. And three days after his party's greatest victory in a generation, he is spending his capital to preserve the very leadership his voters just voted against. This is the moment to remind Gallego that Arizona's liberals and progressives did not deliver this landslide to watch their senator install a manager whose signature achievements are the March 2025 capitulation, the ICE-funding deal, and the death of Build Back Better. If Gallego believes his own constituents don't care about leadership votes — and Kelly says so out loud — let him say it to them here, at home, not in a Politico interview.
Arizona's Democratic voters just produced the largest progressive wave in the state's history. Our senators should not spend their first week of majority telling those voters, in effect, that leadership elections are above their pay grade. Senators Gallego and Kelly: announce before Dec. 1 that you will vote for new Senate leadership. Arizona will be watching.
Jim Driscoll, a combat veteran of Vietnam, quit his job teaching at MIT in 1982 and has worked full-time for peace and justice ever since.