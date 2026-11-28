With each year of the expanded playoffs, the hate and hysteria of rivalry week will diminish. There will be times when a specific game will determine a playoff spot, but more times than not you’ll have teams either playing out the string (and dejected by not advancing to the CFP), or teams doing everything they can to protect players.

USC at UCLA means nothing because they’re both in the 24-team field. Neither will make this year’s 12-team field with a loss.

BYU and Wake Forest aren’t in must-win situations this weekend to stay alive in the CFP race. They’re both in.

Washington at Oregon, an absolute white-knuckle rivalry, means nothing. The Ducks are already in — instead of needing a win over a suddenly hot Huskies team that could finish the season knocking out defending national champion Indiana, and a hated rival in a span of two weeks.

Then there’s Iowa, playing its final home game of the season against rival Nebraska. We don’t need coach Kirk Ferentz to tell us how he really feels about the CFP selection committee.

Because the Hawkeyes are already in.

If you’re going to make the argument that Nebraska can beat Iowa and get in the 24-team field, you’re exactly right. And I’ll respond thusly: it’s not a playoff until the Huskers are in it — 12 or 24 teams.

As the Top 25 teams were rolling off the weekly selection show Tuesday night, I kept thinking about teams that will play in a 24-team format — and why in the world we’re going down this road.