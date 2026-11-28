The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Let’s imagine it’s the last weekend in November 2027, and it’s rivalry week in college football.
The pomp, the pageantry, and yes, the sheer indifference of it all.
The College Football Playoff rolled out its latest poll Tuesday night, and if you looked closely, it was easy to see where this thing is headed in 2027. And it ain't pretty.
It’s not a stretch to say the first 16 teams of the current CFP poll would head into the final week of a 24-team CFP regular season with zero chance of missing the playoff. The eight teams that could miss the CFP with a loss: Oklahoma, Houston, Louisville, Florida, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Missouri and Washington.
And if they do lose, they’ll be replaced by the likes of Kentucky, UTSA, Nebraska, New Mexico and Louisiana Tech.
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Maybe now you’re beginning to comprehend the lunacy of the 24-team CFP.
The 24-team playoff was sold as a product that would increase the number of meaningful games in November and make the regular season even better, which, of course, is hogwash.
What it will do is minimize the regular season, and worse, all but eliminate the intensity of the greatest weekend in the sport.
The beauty of college football — the sexy of it all — is the unknown. Nothing screams unknown quite like the unhingedness of rivalry week.
The games have meaning because not everyone gets a postseason trophy, and when you don’t, the season can still be salvaged by beating your rival. Then holding it over them for the next 365 days.
With each year of the expanded playoffs, the hate and hysteria of rivalry week will diminish. There will be times when a specific game will determine a playoff spot, but more times than not you’ll have teams either playing out the string (and dejected by not advancing to the CFP), or teams doing everything they can to protect players.
USC at UCLA means nothing because they’re both in the 24-team field. Neither will make this year’s 12-team field with a loss.
BYU and Wake Forest aren’t in must-win situations this weekend to stay alive in the CFP race. They’re both in.
Washington at Oregon, an absolute white-knuckle rivalry, means nothing. The Ducks are already in — instead of needing a win over a suddenly hot Huskies team that could finish the season knocking out defending national champion Indiana, and a hated rival in a span of two weeks.
Then there’s Iowa, playing its final home game of the season against rival Nebraska. We don’t need coach Kirk Ferentz to tell us how he really feels about the CFP selection committee.
Because the Hawkeyes are already in.
If you’re going to make the argument that Nebraska can beat Iowa and get in the 24-team field, you’re exactly right. And I’ll respond thusly: it’s not a playoff until the Huskers are in it — 12 or 24 teams.
As the Top 25 teams were rolling off the weekly selection show Tuesday night, I kept thinking about teams that will play in a 24-team format — and why in the world we’re going down this road.
Oklahoma couldn’t consistently throw a forward pass, and had to fire its offensive coordinator midseason. We’ve seen enough of Luke Fahey to know we don’t need to see Ohio State in the playoff. Any playoff.
Houston lost by 10 points to Colorado two weeks ago, and the 4-win Buffs are on the verge of firing coach Deion Sanders. And Florida? The Gators would need to beat a cratered FSU program to reach the playoff.
Though it would be intriguing to watch Florida struggle through the cold Iowa winter in a 24-team format. And by interesting, I mean boring as hell.
I’d rather watch Nebraska, in a 12-team format of a season, storm into Iowa City and rip the soul out of its rival by preventing them from reaching the CFP.
Just because there’s a CFP patch on a jersey doesn’t mean it’s must-see, and certainly doesn’t mean it’s more important or — here’s the key — any different than a New Year’s Bowl game in the state of Florida.
So we’ve ruined rivalry week and a perfectly good bowl season, and for what? To expand the CFP to 24 teams in 2027, even though we’re having problems finding 12 worthy teams in 2026.
Maybe now you’re beginning to comprehend the damage of the 24-team CFP.
Matt Hayes is the senior national college football writer for USA TODAY Sports Network.