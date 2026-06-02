What other factors affect SNAP application processing?

The final result of a system with a reduced staff that proceeds slowly and cautiously? Fewer SNAP applications processed. In December 2025, DES reported 54,000 pending new and renewal applications, including 18,000 older than 30 days. The Arizona ombudsman’s office received more complaints in the last six months of 2025 than it did in all of 2024.

And that could be how we ended up with far fewer SNAP recipients.

One way to address this problem is to simply throw more state money at the system. Gov. Katie Hobbs’s proposed budget includes roughly $61 million new dollars to DES. That’s unlikely to be the endpoint. The state legislature’s budget purposes going the opposite way – a 5% cut. But even if Hobbs’s proposal is accepted, it largely just makes up for the federal government’s impending cut to its administration contribution and does little to fix any large problem.

Another option is to spend more now to save money in the future by avoiding federal penalties. Specifically, invest in improved DES technology to administer SNAP (and other state-administered security programs). Arizona’s SNAP payment system currently runs on 45-year-old technology. That seems… suboptimal. Neither of us was born 45 years ago.

How can AI improve SNAP error rates?

And now might be an especially ripe time to invest in a new technology given recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence technology. Gov. Hobbs recently announced a “first-of-its-kind” artificial intelligence program for the state’s Medicaid program. Perhaps SNAP is another good candidate for AI innovation.