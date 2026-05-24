It is all in the open now. Perhaps President Trump sees the walls closing in as poll numbers sink and the odds of a Democratic House and Senate rise. Or he is so out of touch that he would unabashedly take $1.7 billion from taxpayers and fear no consequences. Here’s the alleged grift: Trump files a lawsuit against the government he leads for $10 billion, claiming investigations of him — several of which yielded convictions — were an illegal overreach by the Justice Department. When that case is immediately thrown out of court, he demands negotiations with his own Justice appointees, who then announce a settlement of almost $2 billion. That’s how Trump negotiates with Trump and swells his own bankroll at the expense of taxpayers. It’s the kind of heist that would put Willie Sutton to shame.

No matter how much success the president has enjoyed, it has never been enough. His life instead has been built on the shaky structure of pretension. No matter how much attention he got in the New York tabloids, he was never accepted by the city’s social establishment. He rode a self-generated wave of falsehoods and exaggerations into huge loans for his real estate and casino deals, many of which went sour. He desperately wanted to be seen as part of the billionaire class, but as he entered the presidential race, his true wealth was hard to nail down. His terms in office, particularly his second term, have been defined by allegations of corruption in his chase for ever more wealth. As time goes on, the Trump administration looks less like a government and more like a mafia family. If this so-called settlement survives public outrage, the Trumps will be the only family in America that can’t be audited and pays what it wants.