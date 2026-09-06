It’s probably because for years Arizona politicians have been susceptible — even welcoming — to any group that undermines traditional public schools. As McMahon outlined in her Daily Star op-ed, Arizona was an early adopter of charter schools back in 1994. Then, we adopted educational vouchers in 2006, only to have them ruled unconstitutional in 2009 because it’s illegal to give public dollars to private schools. Did this stop lobbyists’ efforts to privatize education? No way. They found a loophole by giving money directly to parents, thus creating our first ESA vouchers in 2011. While these initial vouchers supported students with special needs, in 2018 the Arizona Legislature tried to expand voucher eligibility to all students. Even though 65% of voters soundly rejected this measure, the Legislature ignored the will of the people and passed universal vouchers in 2022 anyway.

Which brings us to today. With Prop 212, Arizonans had hoped for another chance to regulate our ESA program. In fact, a recent study shows that at least 67% of voters approve of ESA guardrails like those in Prop 212. This must have scared voucher supporters, because they sponsored a similar but watered-down proposition, creating confusion so that voters didn’t know which petition they had signed. As a result, some signed petitions twice, leading to signature disqualifications that eventually tanked Prop 212. Unsurprisingly, outsiders were backing the opposition bill. The Texas-based American Federation for Children even said they were willing to spend more than $6 million to challenge Prop 212.