The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Collateral damage is a term that comes from the military and refers to damage caused by war (e.g., people killed, structures damaged) outside of the intended targets.
For example, in 1945, an estimated 100,000 people were killed in Tokyo when U.S. forces firebombed it while targeting the city’s industrial complex. Recently, the term has sometimes been used to refer to the deaths of innocent school children as a result of our society’s perverse preoccupation with guns of all kinds.
In this column, I will argue that the loss of the world’s biodiversity, especially its vertebrate wildlife, is also becoming collateral damage caused by its destruction resulting from a myriad of human activities.
In the U.S., some of this damage could result from our current administration’s recent weakening of protection for endangered plants and animals as designated by the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
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This change removed a definition of harm that included habitat destruction or degradation when it killed or injured protected wildlife. While habitat destruction remains a factor, it may be harder to hold people or businesses accountable. As a result, the death of endangered species is simply collateral damage resulting from our continuous destruction of natural areas and their wildlife for economic gain. It’s as though destroying your house without intending to kill you is allowable. How ludicrous is that?
It is well-known that populations of many of our world’s plants and animals are in serious decline. In North America, populations of many birds have declined by about 29% since 1970. These include many formerly common species, as well as uncommon ones. Grassland species are suffering the greatest losses because of destruction of their habitats by agriculture and livestock grazing and their associated pesticide pollution.
Losses in other places in the world are even greater. Brazil, for instance, has at least 160 seriously threatened bird species, one of the highest numbers in the world. Globally, the World Wildlife Fund reported that monitored vertebrate wildlife populations declined by an average of 73% from 1970 to 2022.
Habitat fragmentation caused by many human activities (e.g., continued expansion of urban and agricultural areas, mining, etc.) is one of the greatest causes of the decline of wildlife around the world.
In an effort to prevent the loss of biodiversity, many countries have established national parks and other presumably protected areas. But more often than not, these areas are isolated islands in a sea of human disturbance. Without significant connections via wildlife corridors, these islands could lose species and their genetic diversity. Especially vulnerable are large species (e.g., in Arizona, desert pronghorns, elk and wolves) that need large areas for their daily and annual activities.
In the end, we can ask: Is there really any hope for the world’s biodiversity? Will these losses continue as a result of our ongoing population growth and our voracious appetite for continually declining natural resources? Well-known emerging dangers to wildlife in the U.S. include the creation of solar farms and data centers with their large resource demands and noise and light pollution. In addition, wind farms kill many migrating birds and bats, and the border wall certainly impedes the movements of large mammals through their geographic ranges.
Adding to this mix of threats, of course, is human-caused global warming that poses serious physiological challenges to many plants and animals, including us. And then there’s war and its widespread destruction in urban and rural areas.
Those of us lucky to be living in places like Tucson and Southern Arizona certainly enjoy regularly seeing wildlife such as bobcats, javelinas, coyotes and mule deer in or near our yards. Mountain lions still have viable populations in the surrounding mountains. But how long can these very resilient mammals survive if our overall human goal is continued population and economic growth? How soon will these and many other more endangered kinds of wildlife end up as collateral damage from our continuing assault on nature?
Theodore (Ted) Fleming is a retired ecologist with an interest in bats.