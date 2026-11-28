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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Collateral damage is a term that comes from the military and refers to damage caused by war (e.g., people killed, structures damaged) outside of the intended targets.

For example, in 1945, an estimated 100,000 people were killed in Tokyo when U.S. forces firebombed it while targeting the city’s industrial complex. Recently, the term has sometimes been used to refer to the deaths of innocent school children as a result of our society’s perverse preoccupation with guns of all kinds.

In this column, I will argue that the loss of the world’s biodiversity, especially its vertebrate wildlife, is also becoming collateral damage caused by its destruction resulting from a myriad of human activities.

In the U.S., some of this damage could result from our current administration’s recent weakening of protection for endangered plants and animals as designated by the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

This change removed a definition of harm that included habitat destruction or degradation when it killed or injured protected wildlife. While habitat destruction remains a factor, it may be harder to hold people or businesses accountable. As a result, the death of endangered species is simply collateral damage resulting from our continuous destruction of natural areas and their wildlife for economic gain. It’s as though destroying your house without intending to kill you is allowable. How ludicrous is that?