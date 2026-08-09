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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Every day, I have the privilege of leading the team that delivers safe, reliable water to the more than 750,000 people we serve throughout the Tucson region. It is a responsibility I take seriously and one that gives me a front row seat to the planning, investment, and dedication that allow our community to face the future with confidence.

I want Tucsonans to know this: our water supply is strong because we planned for uncertainty. That preparation gives our community a strong foundation, not just today, but for generations to come.

Tucson Water manages one of the most diverse water portfolios in the American Southwest. That diversity is no accident. It is the result of decades of careful planning and smart investment. Rather than relying on a single source, we draw from multiple water supplies that work together to provide reliable water every day.

At the core of our system is Colorado River water delivered through the Central Arizona Project. For years, we have stored water underground through aquifer storage and recovery, essentially building checking and savings accounts beneath the desert floor. We have also allowed our natural groundwater system to recover while preserving our ability to use it responsibly when needed.

Our reclaimed water system, recognized by its distinctive purple pipes, is one of the region's most advanced. By delivering highly treated recycled water to parks, schools, golf courses, and common areas, we preserve drinking water for the uses that require it most. Our philosophy is simple: use the right water for the right purpose.