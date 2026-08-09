The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Every day, I have the privilege of leading the team that delivers safe, reliable water to the more than 750,000 people we serve throughout the Tucson region. It is a responsibility I take seriously and one that gives me a front row seat to the planning, investment, and dedication that allow our community to face the future with confidence.
I want Tucsonans to know this: our water supply is strong because we planned for uncertainty. That preparation gives our community a strong foundation, not just today, but for generations to come.
Tucson Water manages one of the most diverse water portfolios in the American Southwest. That diversity is no accident. It is the result of decades of careful planning and smart investment. Rather than relying on a single source, we draw from multiple water supplies that work together to provide reliable water every day.
People are also reading…
At the core of our system is Colorado River water delivered through the Central Arizona Project. For years, we have stored water underground through aquifer storage and recovery, essentially building checking and savings accounts beneath the desert floor. We have also allowed our natural groundwater system to recover while preserving our ability to use it responsibly when needed.
Our reclaimed water system, recognized by its distinctive purple pipes, is one of the region's most advanced. By delivering highly treated recycled water to parks, schools, golf courses, and common areas, we preserve drinking water for the uses that require it most. Our philosophy is simple: use the right water for the right purpose.
Over the years, our customers and city leaders have embraced rainwater and stormwater harvesting to help green Tucson naturally. Together, these water sources provide the flexibility to adapt to drought, growth, and changing conditions.
Tucson has spent decades preparing for an increasingly uncertain Colorado River. Rather than waiting for challenges to emerge, we have diversified our water supplies, expanded conservation, stored water underground, and invested in alternative sources. Those decisions mean Tucson is prepared to meet future challenges from a position of strength.
Tucson’s culture of conservation
Tucsonans have long been leaders in conservation, and the numbers reflect it. Our city’s per capita water use has declined significantly over the past several decades, even as our community has grown. That achievement reflects an ethos of stewardship, from homeowners planting native landscapes to organizations adopting water efficient practices. This community deserves significant credit for driving an incredible culture of conservation. Tucson Water is proud to support these efforts through rebates, affordable rate structures, education, and community engagement.
This culture, and our planning, make us strong. And while the challenges facing the Colorado River are real, they are not unexpected. Tucson has dutifully been preparing for these conditions for years. As water use plans and inter-state scenarios take shape in the near future, Tucson Water customers can be confident in the positioning of our community. Together we have invested in conservation, infrastructure, and diversified supplies to ensure long term water reliability for the people of the region.
In Tucson, we have enough water to thrive, but not enough to waste.
That principle guides our work every day. Confidence in Tucson's water future doesn't happen by chance. It comes from decades of thoughtful planning, regional partnerships, investments in infrastructure, and a community committed to using water wisely. It also comes from critical lessons learned about mobilizing proactively to protect and improve water quality. As a community, we truly do this work together. And our water future looks bright because of it.
Tucson's water story is a success story. It belongs to the engineers and planners who built our system, the community leaders who supported it, and above all to the residents who have used water wisely for generations.
Every time you turn on your tap, you should feel confident that safe, reliable water will be there. That confidence is no accident. It is built one decision at a time, one investment at a time, and one generation at a time. At Tucson Water, that is our commitment to every customer, and our promise for the future.
John Kmiec is the Director for Tucson Water. His career spans more than 30 years, with an emphasis on water resource management, utility leadership, aquifer storage and recovery, and water quality challenges.