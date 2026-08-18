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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Last summer, I woke up one night in a pool of sweat. Our air conditioner broke, and our house felt like a sauna. I have three small children, so while I was figuring out how quickly I could get it repaired, I was also worried about their well-being as the temperature climbed.

As any mother does, I made sure to check their body temperature, make sure they’re breathing properly, and keep them hydrated if they’re sweating too much. The situation is beyond a minor inconvenience and can be downright scary.

We were lucky because we were able to get the system repaired fast and go on with our lives, but there are so many other Tucson families who could face similar circumstances and not have the means for a quick fix. And, as the Arizona summers keep getting hotter and hotter, the odds of facing situations like these also increase, not to mention the consequences that arise.

This August, my 4-year-old twins will attend school for the first time. Like every other parent dropping off their kid for their first day, I’m a bundle of excitement, pride, and nerves. I already have tissues in the car for the ride back home. However, there is a competing emotion weighing heavily on me that no parent should have to carry. I’m worried about extreme heat at school.