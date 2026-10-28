The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Reliable, affordable electricity is essential to our daily lives. It keeps families safe during extreme heat, allows small businesses to serve their customers, and helps households manage rising costs. For the Ward 5 residents I represent on the Tucson City Council, a prolonged power outage or longer permitting processes can have consequences that extend far beyond a darkened home or a closed business.
That is why I support Proposition 421, on Tucson’s Nov. 3 general election ballot. Prop. 421 would renew the franchise agreement between the City of Tucson and Tucson Electric Power, allowing the utility to maintain, repair and upgrade electric infrastructure along city streets, alleys and public rights-of-way. Approval would also activate an Energy Collaboration Agreement (ECA), creating an opportunity for long-term investments in energy affordability and community resilience.
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After more than a year of community engagement, including more than 10 town halls and public meetings, the city and TEP developed the voluntary ECA. This process reflects an important principle: effective public policy begins with listening to residents and understanding what our communities need. The agreement creates a framework for translating that input into investments that benefit Tucson neighborhoods, with ongoing community input and city oversight.
Not every household can weather a power outage equally. Seniors, young children, people with chronic health conditions, and families who cannot afford temporary lodging face particular challenges when electricity is disrupted during extreme heat.
Small businesses face similar risks. Ward 5 is home to businesses that have served our community for generations. These establishments create jobs, support local families and preserve the character and history of our neighborhoods. Many operate on tight margins, leaving little room for unexpected expenses. An outage can spoil perishable inventory, interrupt payment systems, disrupt operations and drive customers away. During extreme heat, it can also create uncomfortable or unsafe conditions for employees and customers. Reliable electricity helps businesses protect their investments, sustain jobs and continue serving the community. Supporting these businesses means supporting the economic vitality of Ward 5 and Tucson as a whole.
Proposition 421 is about more than maintaining existing infrastructure. It is also an opportunity to invest in the people and neighborhoods that make Tucson strong.
According to city officials, Tucson would be the first city in Arizona to establish an Energy Collaboration Agreement, setting a new example for how cities and utilities can work together to address community needs. Under the ECA, TEP would contribute $2 million annually toward infrastructure and sustainability projects, with contributions increasing by 2% each year and totaling approximately $64 million over 25 years.
The ECA will be funded through TEP’s corporate profits, not your electricity bill. Guided by community input and city oversight, these investments could support energy-bill assistance for eligible low-income households, home energy-efficiency improvements, rooftop solar and battery storage, neighborhood shade trees, solar-powered resilience hubs, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and internships and apprenticeships that connect young people to energy-related careers. These are tangible opportunities to help families manage energy costs, make neighborhoods safer and more comfortable during extreme heat, strengthen community preparedness, and create pathways to future employment — all while investing in a more affordable and resilient Tucson.
Throughout my career, from working in the nonprofit sector to being an entrepreneur and serving in local government, I have learned that strong communities are built through practical solutions that improve everyday life. Across each of these roles, my approach has remained the same: listen to people, understand their needs and bring partners together to deliver meaningful results. Proposition 421 offers an opportunity to put that approach into action by preserving the infrastructure coordination our city depends on while activating a long-term agreement that can support energy assistance, home improvements, neighborhood shade, resilience projects, and career opportunities for Tucson residents.
Reliable power matters. Affordable energy matters. And investing in the long-term well-being of our neighborhoods matters.
I encourage Tucson voters to vote yes on Proposition 421 on Nov. 3.
Selina Barajas is Tucson City Council Member for Ward 5.