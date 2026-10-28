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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Reliable, affordable electricity is essential to our daily lives. It keeps families safe during extreme heat, allows small businesses to serve their customers, and helps households manage rising costs. For the Ward 5 residents I represent on the Tucson City Council, a prolonged power outage or longer permitting processes can have consequences that extend far beyond a darkened home or a closed business.

That is why I support Proposition 421, on Tucson’s Nov. 3 general election ballot. Prop. 421 would renew the franchise agreement between the City of Tucson and Tucson Electric Power, allowing the utility to maintain, repair and upgrade electric infrastructure along city streets, alleys and public rights-of-way. Approval would also activate an Energy Collaboration Agreement (ECA), creating an opportunity for long-term investments in energy affordability and community resilience.

After more than a year of community engagement, including more than 10 town halls and public meetings, the city and TEP developed the voluntary ECA. This process reflects an important principle: effective public policy begins with listening to residents and understanding what our communities need. The agreement creates a framework for translating that input into investments that benefit Tucson neighborhoods, with ongoing community input and city oversight.

Not every household can weather a power outage equally. Seniors, young children, people with chronic health conditions, and families who cannot afford temporary lodging face particular challenges when electricity is disrupted during extreme heat.