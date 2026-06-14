And far too many voters enable him, poisoning their own children's future — and everyone else's. As the old proverb goes, "There are none so blind as those who will not see."

Last month I went to the Tucson High class of 1961 reunion, a soul-soaring weekend bash with old friends I hadn't seen since forever. American microcosms don't come any more varied.

I was a minority Jewish white kid among multiple ethnicities. A terrific mariachi group had us dancing to old Mexican favorites, then ended with a southern-twang banjo duel: "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

My old pal, Ernest Batiste, was there as a photo in a distressingly large memorial to those no longer with us. One summer break, Ernie and I stood by the old road to Phoenix with a sign saying, "North to Alaska."

We got a lot of dirty looks and gave up after a single ride all day in the back of a pickup to Eloy. Ernie was black.

Old divisive demons are back to haunt us. One is racial and ethnic bigotry. Before Ernie died in 2023, we discussed whether Barack Obama had shown color was no longer a useful descriptor. We were hopeful but doubtful.

Ignorance runs deep, and America's divide goes way beyond ethnicity, class or creed.

I skirted politics in a tribute to a classmate of deep Mexican roots who we all admired. She chimed in with the mariachis at our first dinner and then died that night.

But my eyes kept shifting to the senior class president, who had studied law, settled in a posh Maricopa County home and made lots of money. He voted Trump the first time. Why not? He's a Republican, and we have a two-party system. But again in 2024?