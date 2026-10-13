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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Every parent wants the same thing for their child: the opportunity to build a meaningful life. For parents of adults with intellectual disabilities, that dream includes something many people take for granted: a job, a paycheck and the chance to contribute to the community.

For our daughter, Sarah, that dream is becoming a reality.

Sarah attends One Step Beyond's Glendale campus, where she began building her independence through a culinary program. Today, she proudly works at One Revolution Coffee inside the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse through a supported employment program.

Through the training and skills she has gained, Sarah is also able to volunteer independently at the coffee shop at Christ's Church of the Valley (CCV), confidently serving large crowds during busy Saturday evening services.

She loves having a job in the community because, as she says, "it makes it more real." She proudly wears her federal employee badge after completing the same background check as her coworkers and looks forward to every paycheck — and the cash tips she earns each month. Those milestones represent much more than income. They represent confidence, purpose and independence.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month reminds us that people with disabilities are dependable, hardworking employees who strengthen Arizona’s workforce. Employment and training support programs make that possible by preparing adults with intellectual disabilities for meaningful employment.

But employment is only part of the journey.