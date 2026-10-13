The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Every parent wants the same thing for their child: the opportunity to build a meaningful life. For parents of adults with intellectual disabilities, that dream includes something many people take for granted: a job, a paycheck and the chance to contribute to the community.
For our daughter, Sarah, that dream is becoming a reality.
Sarah attends One Step Beyond's Glendale campus, where she began building her independence through a culinary program. Today, she proudly works at One Revolution Coffee inside the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse through a supported employment program.
Through the training and skills she has gained, Sarah is also able to volunteer independently at the coffee shop at Christ's Church of the Valley (CCV), confidently serving large crowds during busy Saturday evening services.
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She loves having a job in the community because, as she says, "it makes it more real." She proudly wears her federal employee badge after completing the same background check as her coworkers and looks forward to every paycheck — and the cash tips she earns each month. Those milestones represent much more than income. They represent confidence, purpose and independence.
National Disability Employment Awareness Month reminds us that people with disabilities are dependable, hardworking employees who strengthen Arizona’s workforce. Employment and training support programs make that possible by preparing adults with intellectual disabilities for meaningful employment.
But employment is only part of the journey.
Sarah now lives in an adult developmental home, where she continues building life skills while receiving the support she needs. She still enjoys family vacations with us, but she is creating a life that is increasingly her own. Her next goal is even bigger. One day, we hope she'll move into Nikki’s Next Step, where she can live more independently while remaining connected to her job, friends and community. For our family, that will represent another milestone in a lifetime of achievements.
Unfortunately, too many adults with intellectual disabilities remain at home with aging parents because supportive housing options are limited. In a recent state survey, 71% of family caregivers supporting an adult with an intellectual or developmental disability at home were 55 or older, and 47% needed help planning for future housing.
Program participants prepare food at One Revolution Coffee in downtown Phoenix. The coffee shop provides employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.
Families are left wondering: Who will care for our child when we no longer can? Will they continue working? Will they remain connected to the community they've worked so hard to join?
Employment and housing go hand in hand. A job provides purpose and financial independence. Housing provides stability and the opportunity to build a fulfilling adult life.
That's why supportive housing options matter. They create supportive housing where adults with intellectual disabilities can continue growing, working and living independently.
This National Disability Employment Awareness Month, let's celebrate workers with disabilities. But let's also recognize that employment shouldn't be the finish line; it should be the foundation for a lifetime of opportunity. By investing in both employment and supportive housing, we can ensure adults like Sarah continue building independent lives long into the future.
Sivert and Kelly Fogerlie are Arizona parents whose daughter, Sarah, participates in One Step Beyond programs and is a prospective resident of Nikki's Next Step. They advocate for expanded housing options for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.