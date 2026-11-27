The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
For generations, sports have brought people together, offering something that public health researchers increasingly recognize as essential to human well-being: a sense of belonging. Whether gathering around a television, attending a game or debating a team's performance, sports have created opportunities for friendship, camaraderie and community.
Today, that shared experience is increasingly being monetized through a device that fits in our pockets.
Since Arizona legalized sports betting in 2021, wagering has become increasingly embedded in our sports culture. Commercial breaks promote betting platforms, sports commentators discuss odds, and conversations among friends revolve around parlays, potential payouts and missed opportunities.
At a time when concerns about loneliness and social disconnection among young men are growing, we should be asking whether these two developments are intersecting in ways that deserve greater public health attention.
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Gambling is not inherently a solitary activity. For some young men, participating in betting pools, exchanging predictions and celebrating wins provides a shared experience. It creates a reason to initiate conversations, participate in group chats and feel part of something larger than themselves.
But what happens when those opportunities for connection become increasingly dependent on financial risk?
Unlike traditional forms of sports engagement, mobile gambling provides nearly constant opportunities to participate. The game may end, but the opportunity to wager does not. For someone experiencing loneliness, boredom or a diminished sense of purpose, that accessibility may be particularly appealing.
The concern extends beyond financial losses. Problematic gambling is associated with psychological distress, depression, anxiety and strained interpersonal relationships. Financial hardship and feelings of shame may also contribute to social withdrawal, potentially reinforcing the very isolation that made gambling attractive in the first place.
We should be careful not to assume that loneliness causes gambling addiction or that every young man who places a bet is socially isolated. However, the possibility that these challenges reinforce one another warrants serious examination.
In public health, we increasingly recognize that individual behaviors are shaped by the environments in which people live. We examine how commercial influences, accessibility, social norms and economic conditions shape everything from tobacco consumption to dietary habits. Sports gambling deserves similar consideration.
Yet much of the conversation surrounding gambling continues to emphasize personal responsibility. Advertisements encourage individuals to gamble responsibly while the surrounding commercial environment encourages frequent engagement.
Personal responsibility matters, but it cannot be our only public health strategy.
Arizona has an opportunity to get ahead of this emerging concern. Our universities, public health agencies and community organizations should work together to better understand gambling behaviors among young adults, particularly the relationship between gambling, mental health and social connectedness.
Prevention efforts should extend beyond recognizing the signs of gambling addiction. They should also address the underlying social and emotional needs that may make gambling particularly attractive to some individuals.
This includes investing in accessible recreational opportunities, community gathering spaces and environments where young men can develop meaningful relationships without the expectation of spending or risking money.
We must also create spaces where men feel comfortable discussing loneliness, financial distress and mental health without fear of judgment.
The question is not whether Arizonans should be allowed to gamble or whether sports betting can coexist with healthy forms of entertainment. The question is whether we are paying sufficient attention to the social conditions in which this industry is expanding.
When an industry built around risk, reward and continuous engagement meets a generation struggling with social disconnection, the consequences deserve examination beyond individual wins and losses.
Young men deserve opportunities to experience belonging that are not contingent upon the outcome of a game, the success of a parlay or the balance of a betting account.
Human connection should never be something we have to wager on.
Ramses Sepulveda, Ph.D., MPA, PMP, is deputy director of the Arizona Prevention Research Center and program director of communication and dissemination at the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. His work focuses on community-based public health, social connectedness and health promotion.