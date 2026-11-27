The concern extends beyond financial losses. Problematic gambling is associated with psychological distress, depression, anxiety and strained interpersonal relationships. Financial hardship and feelings of shame may also contribute to social withdrawal, potentially reinforcing the very isolation that made gambling attractive in the first place.

We should be careful not to assume that loneliness causes gambling addiction or that every young man who places a bet is socially isolated. However, the possibility that these challenges reinforce one another warrants serious examination.

In public health, we increasingly recognize that individual behaviors are shaped by the environments in which people live. We examine how commercial influences, accessibility, social norms and economic conditions shape everything from tobacco consumption to dietary habits. Sports gambling deserves similar consideration.

Yet much of the conversation surrounding gambling continues to emphasize personal responsibility. Advertisements encourage individuals to gamble responsibly while the surrounding commercial environment encourages frequent engagement.

Personal responsibility matters, but it cannot be our only public health strategy.

Arizona has an opportunity to get ahead of this emerging concern. Our universities, public health agencies and community organizations should work together to better understand gambling behaviors among young adults, particularly the relationship between gambling, mental health and social connectedness.