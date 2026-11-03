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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Copper is something that we use every day. We use copper for wiring, construction, electronics and even the pipes we use for our warm showers. It’s clear to see that it is something we rely on, as it plays an important role. However, I believe that the price of this precious mineral is not worth endangering the wellbeing of our environment. We would be sacrificing our water resources, wildlife and our natural environment for profit.

In Arizona, we have mountain ranges, a vast range of wildlife and beautiful desert landscapes. All of what we call home is threatened when mining operations expand into these areas. The proposed Rosemont Mine in the Santa Rita Mountains raises concerns about our water quality, habitat destruction and the long-term effects of mining waste.

EcoFlight explains how the Rosemont project could affect wildlife and communities that live nearby; this includes areas that are vital for species that are threatened and endangered. The risks lead to outcomes that cannot be reversed. Once a mountain landscape has been changed and destroyed, it can’t be restored to what it was before.