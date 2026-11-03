The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Copper is something that we use every day. We use copper for wiring, construction, electronics and even the pipes we use for our warm showers. It’s clear to see that it is something we rely on, as it plays an important role. However, I believe that the price of this precious mineral is not worth endangering the wellbeing of our environment. We would be sacrificing our water resources, wildlife and our natural environment for profit.
In Arizona, we have mountain ranges, a vast range of wildlife and beautiful desert landscapes. All of what we call home is threatened when mining operations expand into these areas. The proposed Rosemont Mine in the Santa Rita Mountains raises concerns about our water quality, habitat destruction and the long-term effects of mining waste.
EcoFlight explains how the Rosemont project could affect wildlife and communities that live nearby; this includes areas that are vital for species that are threatened and endangered. The risks lead to outcomes that cannot be reversed. Once a mountain landscape has been changed and destroyed, it can’t be restored to what it was before.
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Another major concern that comes with mining is water. Arizona is already known as a state that has water issues; we face challenges of drought, rising temperatures and limited water supplies. Water is required for copper mining to process ore; this creates waste that creates risks for surrounding ecosystems. Hudbay Minerals argues the mining operations would use technology that conserves water, recycles water, and takes measures that will protect groundwater. While these plans deserve consideration, these promises do not get rid of every risk. We need to decide if the possibility of economic benefits outweighs putting such a valuable resource at risk.
Asarco and Hudbay Minerals, companies that support mining, have an argument that is reasonable: copper supports essential technologies, local economies and jobs. Copper is essential for electrical infrastructure and the transition to renewable energy. However, we need to think about who is really benefiting and who has to bear the environmental costs. Mining can damage habitats and threaten local water supplies; if this happens, communities nearby and generations in the future would be left to deal with these consequences after the economic benefits have passed.
My argument is not that we as a society should stop using copper, but that we should question where and how we are obtaining it. Improving existing mining practices, recycling copper and evaluating potential sources can help reduce the need for mining projects in areas that are environmentally sensitive.
In summary, progress should not be measured by jobs created, copper extracted, or profits earned. We need to measure it by what we protect. Water, Arizona’s mountains and wildlife are valuable resources. If we destroy our environment to build a more sustainable future, are we truly moving forward? I believe that protecting our natural landscapes should be prioritized over mining projects that have potential environmental costs that outweigh the benefits.
Annamaria Delgado is a microbiology major student at the University of Arizona interested in environmental issues.