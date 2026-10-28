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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a physician, I was trained to triage: to look out for those in greatest need and take care of them first.

I entered public service because I believe government should be guided by the same principle.

But over the past two years, I’ve watched in horror as Trump and his MAGA enablers in Congress abandoned that fundamental responsibility. They’ve poured billions of dollars into a callous deportation machine while simultaneously gutting healthcare and food assistance for people already struggling to survive.

This is causing real pain in our community, including among people I represent as a member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Across America and right here in Southern Arizona, children have watched masked ICE agents take their parents away. Families have been separated, often without any opportunity to make plans for the children left behind. Kids and babies have been denied legal representation in immigration court. Even American citizens have been trapped in immigration operations.

These are not isolated instances, and the numbers prove it.

According to estimates from the Brookings Institution, more than 205,000 children — including 145,000 kids who are U.S. citizens — have had one parent detained in Trump’s immigration blitz. And more than 35,000 children — 22,000 of whom are citizens — have had both parents detained.