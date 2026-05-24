Virginia legislators came up with a new plan in 1959 that would prevent the closure of schools and preserve segregation: school vouchers. They distributed public education funding by giving each parent a share of public dollars — a voucher that could be used at a private, whites-only, segregated academy. The legislature adopted a principle of “school choice” to avoid violating Brown v. Board of Education by pretending the vouchers reflected religious preference, special needs or educational philosophy — anything but racial segregation. Educators staunchly opposed vouchers, claiming they would result in great damage to the public school system, if not its demise.

Among themselves, the segregationists made no secret of the purpose of vouchers, and the plan was exported to other Southern states. By 1965, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina had also adopted school voucher programs for private schools. Public schools survived, but with much higher rates of integration than private schools and greatly reduced funding due to vouchers.

The vouchers of the 21st century were spurred more by criticisms of public schools' effectiveness, with critics deeming them “failures” and ignoring the role of socioeconomic factors and parental involvement in educational achievement. Charter schools and then vouchers were rolled out to pay for largely unaccountable private schools and homeschoolers.

Yet the white flight from public schools remained. In an analysis of National Center for Education Statistics data by ProPublica, Arizona's private schools are 55% white, while public schools are 35% white.