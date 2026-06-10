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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It’s time for voters to fix Arizona’s dysfunctional Empowerment Scholarship Account program (ESA’s), commonly known as vouchers. There is one — and only one — initiative petition drive underway that will do that.

What began in 2011 as a limited program targeted to help students with disabilities has recently been expanded by the Arizona Legislature, costing taxpayers over $1 billion, with few safeguards, little accountability and no meaningful limits on how public dollars are spent. Reports of ESA funds being used for lingerie, big screen TVs, amusement park admissions and other questionable purchases have undermined public confidence in a program originally enacted as a targeted educational opportunity.

Arizona voters are now presented with two competing petition efforts that claim to reform the ESA system. Voters should understand there are major differences between them. Only one is a comprehensive common-sense reform package.

That proposal is the Protect Education Act, which is supported by a coalition of concerned parents, educators and ESA parents of children with disabilities. The petition for this proposal is easily identified because the word “voucher” is found in the first sentence of the proposal’s summary.

A competing petition backed by the American Federation for Children makes no reference to vouchers in its summary, and more importantly, it fails to comprehensively address the program’s many deficiencies.

The Protect Education Act addresses two major issues that should concern Arizona taxpayers: student safety and accountability.