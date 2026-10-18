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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There is a young woman in Tucson right now who wants to be a paramedic. She has the grades. She has the drive. What she does not have is a seat because the training program she needs is operating out of a 1950s-era leased building that was never designed for the work it is being asked to do, and there simply is not enough room.

There is a small business owner on the east side who lost power after a monsoon storm damaged a power pole. A fast-moving utility crew is on site within hours, making repairs. The customer didn’t have to wait days for a repair because the utility was able to solve the problem in real time thanks to an agreement between the City and Tucson Electric Power.

There is a welder who should be working at one of Southern Arizona's advanced manufacturing firms right now, but is not, because our career training system does not have enough space to teach him the skills an employer is ready to pay for.

These are not policy abstractions. These are people. And this November, Tucson and Pima County voters have the chance to do something concrete for all of them by voting yes on Propositions 421, 422, 425, 427 and 430.

I want to be direct about what these measures are and what they are not. They are not a wish list from business groups looking to score political points. They are five targeted investments in the things that make it possible for people to build a life and a career in Southern Arizona: reliable infrastructure, world-class education and training, sound government finances, and the quality of life that makes our region a place where talent chooses to stay.