Most notably, he was on the Tucson City Council, where he carried those values into public service. He directed funding into small businesses, nonprofits, schools and neighborhood projects. He advanced funding for utility assistance, affordable housing, and early childhood education, among other priorities. He led the push against the Trump administration when it came knocking on the doors of Old Main at the University of Arizona, seeking to inhibit support for diverse students. He advanced LGBTQ protections within city services and required police training to support that mandate. Beyond his role on council, he backed ballot measures supporting local school districts, including Sunnyside, Flowing Wells, and Tucson Unified.

A standout moment came when powerful corporate interests pushed a massive data center project. Rocque demonstrated the resolve we need in a leader. He said “no”, despite business leaders telling him his political future depended on supporting the project.

That's the difference between serving the public and serving those writing checks. That's exactly what is at stake in this election.

Inaction, cruelty, and public disinvestment have cost the people and communities Rocque loves a great deal. It has shaped a candidate committed to building an Arizona where every person is treated with dignity, where opportunity is not determined by circumstance, and where the government invests in the people and communities it serves.

The commitment to fight for the people and communities he loves is something I share with Rocque, and I know I am joined by many others in saying so.