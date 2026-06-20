I am the first Mexican-American Jewish woman elected but I have never treated that as the job. It is the starting point. The job is delivering for the people who trusted me and have continued to support me over the eight years.

That commitment has earned the trust of leaders who know what it takes to fight for Arizona. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, one of the most respected voices in our state, has endorsed this campaign because he has seen firsthand what real results look like.

Now, the stakes are higher than ever. Trump's cuts to Medicaid, Social Security, and critical senior services are not abstract policy debates. They are threats to real people I love and real neighbors I have known my whole life. My father relied on those programs before he passed. Seniors across Southern Arizona rely on them today. I will go to the State Senate to fight like hell to protect them.

That fight starts with our comunidad. It always has. Since I was 14 years old, I have knocked on doors to hear directly from my community, and I am still doing it, one eegee's and one raspado at a time, in over 100 degree Tucson heat, because that is where the real conversations happen. Not on social media. Not in press releases. On front porches and in living rooms, with the people I work for.

My opponent has a story and real pain in it. But a story is not a record, and right now Southern Arizona cannot afford to send someone to the Capitol who refuses to take accountability for their words and inappropriate actions. This moment demands someone fueled by the determination that only a Mexican-American woman who has spent her whole life being told she can't, and proving them wrong, can bring to the State Senate.