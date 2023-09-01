The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The current administration continues to ban fossil fuels and natural gas, wherever they can. After attacking the appliance industry to ban gas stoves, A/C, gas furnaces oil furnaces, they are now going after transportation and agriculture. Yellow Freight, one of the largest trucking firms, delivering essential goods that all of us need, has filed bankruptcy. That will create a 30,000-job loss, not to mention the breakdown in produce deliveries in this country. Now your favorite government wants to go after farmers and put them out of business like Yellow Freight. Soon you will wonder why grocery-store shelves are without produce. It’s not COVID, it’s Bidenomics.

Overall, in 2021, about 60% of all New York households relied on natural gas for heating while another 20% used heating oil, according to the Energy Information Administration. Additionally, just 14% of households in the state were heated with electricity, the vast majority of which was generated by natural gas power plants.

New York state leaders led by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul reached an agreement on the state’s 2024 budget which includes a future ban on natural gas hookups in new building construction.

The Democrats have successfully destroyed most, if not all of our great American cities. Now they want to destroy this country. Don’t put up with this hypocrisy. Give John Kerry a one-way ticket out of here.

Climate changeAccording to data from the U.S. Climate Change Science Program, which is made available by the Environmental Protection Agency, the annual heat wave index for the contiguous 48 states was substantially higher in the 1930s than at any point in recent years. In some years in the 1930s, it was four times greater or even more.

Meteorologist Anthony Watts, who works with me as a senior fellow at The Heartland Institute, analyzed NOAA’s data in detail and found that 81% of the weather stations used in NOAA’s database reported that since 1948 there has been “either a decrease or no change in the number of unusually hot days.”

Can someone let John Kerry know that there are scientists that actually track the weather data? He should try to refer to scientific data, since his Commander in Chief frequently stated “Follow the science.” I guess that’s only true when it supports your agenda.