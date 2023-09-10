The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Long-term residents of Tucson, like myself, know that wildlife is everywhere in this area. From hawks and coyotes in parks to squadrons of javelina walking down the street, the city of Tucson is home to abundant wildlife. Unfortunately, conflicts often arise due to the frequent proximity between people and the wildlife that lives here. Oftentimes, conflicts are created when people feed wildlife. As much as I would love more up-close interactions with animals, government and conservation agencies speak of the harm in feeding wildlife time and time again. It is illegal to feed wildlife in Pima county. The only exceptions are squirrels and birds.

Feeding wildlife can be very dangerous. Last year, the Arizona Republic reported that a young girl was bitten seven times after javelinas were drawn into the neighborhood by people feeding them. In 2019, the Arizona Daily Star reported that a woman was bit by a javelina after feeding it table scraps. According to Mark Hart, a spokesman for Arizona Game & Fish, this was not the first time this woman fed javelinas. Perhaps, feeding javelina was so routine that the bite came as a surprise to her. Javelina bites not only require trips to the hospital and multiple expensive rabies shots but can cause emotional stress from the trauma of the attack itself.

Besides rabies, the National Park Service warns of other diseases spread by animal bites. Examples include the plague when hand feeding squirrels, and hantavirus when feeding rodents. Both diseases can be deadly. The health of wildlife is also at risk when they are fed by people. Although feeding bread to ducks and geese is common, this activity can cause health issues for the birds. Rachel Feltman with Popular Science says that waterfowl can get angel wing when they eat a low-nutrient food like bread. Angel wing causes flight feathers to grow at an outward angle affecting their ability to fly, leaving the bird more susceptible to predators.

The National Park Service states that all human food is bad for wildlife. Human food introduces new bacteria to their digestive system that causes wildlife to have difficulty digesting their normal diet. This eventually causes them to starve, even when they have a stomach full of food. Oftentimes, feeding wildlife has the opposite effect of the initial intentions.

Another harmful effect of feeding wildlife includes the animal’s inability to attain their own food. This means not teaching foraging or hunting skills to their offspring, as well as losing their natural fear of humans and seeking out human areas for food (potentially becoming roadkill). Racoons, javelinas, and bears are particularly skilled at finding food in urban areas and will rummage through trash bins to find food.

There are multiple alternatives to connect with wildlife that do not include illegal feeding. For example, supplying water for wildlife is not illegal or harmful, as animals do not associate the water with humans. However, it is important to always keep the bowl clean to prevent the presence of bacteria and algae. A trail camera placed by the water captures cute footage that people can enjoy from a safe distance. There are also multiple locations around town, like Sweetwater Wetlands, Sabino Canyon, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and Catalina State Park, where wildlife is plentiful and easy to view. Hiking with binoculars, a camera, and a professional guide can contribute to the experience of viewing wildlife.

I’ve always loved animals. I walk my dog on the Rillito river walk so we can see the red hawk family that lives there. Seeing javelina pass through my neighborhood always brings a smile to my face. It is time to accept that feeding wildlife does more harm than good. Let’s do what’s best for wildlife and let wildlife be wild.