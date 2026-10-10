Heat-safety regulations across industries
I’m writing to advocate for stronger and more consistent workplace heat-safety regulations across industries. I’m concerned by the rising number of heat-related injuries and illnesses in Arizona, which disproportionately affect those who work outdoors and in manual labor positions.
I believe that workplaces should have heat safety and mitigation plans/regulations because:
– Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths. Without proper ways to provide heat protection and hydration, many workers face health problems and even death.
– Regulations need to be put in place to continue working in extreme heat, enforcing them and ensuring hydration and shade creates more sustainable working conditions.
– Heat-related illnesses increase emergency room visits; having a preventative system reduces and maintains productivity.
People are also reading…
With the implementation of proper funding and regulations, Arizonans would greatly benefit with reductions in the number of annual heat-related deaths and hospital/emergency room visits. Safer working conditions should be properly established and enforced so that Arizonans can work safely.
Daniela Valdez
Midtown
2026 election
Trump’s approach to governing is causing unneeded chaos, corruption and cruelty in the USA and around the world. We clearly see this every day now. His approach is not serving America well. He is surrounded by yes-men and with a cabinet stacked with billionaires. This is not normal. This is not right. No more wars, reducing debt, being honest, lowering prices; these goals are now a joke . Their approach is un-American and sometimes illegal. It was only a few years ago that most Republicans would be sickened by the current federal policies; now they seem to support them. Trump is not on the ballot, but his enablers are; please do not support the enablers. It’s time for a change. Please vote for only Independents and Democrats this November.
Ron Wilcocks
Foothills
2026 vote
My Catholic church has been on the wrong side of moral, ethical and spiritual life and culture many times. From the Crusades, Spanish Inquisition, slavery and anti-colonialism, anti-Semitism, clerical abuse cover-up, and yes, Trump Ver. 1 and 2, clergy and the church have just plain been wrong, out of step, and dangerously close to past historical infractions. Our church has not been the champion of 'your tired, poor and huddled masses' the past 10 years. Shame on us! Please, please, Catholic leadership and parishioners, see the vision of the corrupt and non-Christian current administration's actions. Provide the direction to 60 million Catholics in the United States to morality and the Catholic norms that Pope Francis has directed us. I applaud and embrace the separation of church and state but also espouse the power of the homily pulpit and pastoral counsel. Please, fellow Catholics, be the change Pope Francis asked us to be.
John (Jay) Van Echo, PE
West side
Nuclear bombs
I wonder if Arizona Republicans realize that if Iran actually has nuclear weapons and takes Trump up on his suggestion to bomb L.A. and San Diego, the poisonous fallout will blanket Arizona. I wonder if they care about the ensuing deaths since they already endorsed the cutoff of funds to USAID, which will kill thousands; the deaths and injuries to law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection; the cutoff of healthcare and food assistance that could lead to deaths from lack of crucial medicine and starvation; and the elimination of pollution regulations that will lead to the return of toxic air and water. Please save us by voting for Democrats.
Dee Maitland
Marana
Yes on Prop 319
Vote yes on Prop 319, the statewide ballot initiative brought forward by the legislature to ban all forms of photo enforcement in Arizona.
Tucson voters recognized the predatory nature of photo enforcement, red light cameras in particular, and voted overwhelmingly to ban all forms of photo enforcement within the city in 2015. Now more cities are realizing what we knew then: photo enforcement is more about generating revenue for camera suppliers and cities than it is about safety. Drivers have the right to face their accusers; therefore, the only valid citations should be those issued by the officer who witnesses the violation and can testify in court. We need police, not cameras.
Ban photo enforcement in Arizona … vote yes on Prop 319.
Paul Peterson
East side
Daily Star’s cutbacks
I, too, have had a print edition of newspapers my entire life. The Arizona Daily Star is now cutting back and making some only-digital issues? How about people without great electronics who won’t have access? I think that's a travesty.
Catherine Grossman
Midtown
Protect our planet
President Trump and the Republican Party don’t care if our air and water are clean, if our environment worsens, or if they are making life unsustainable.
The Republicans in the House and Senate, along with the EPA Administrator, are upending decades of environmental regulations that kept the air we breathe and water we drink safe. Their growing interest in data centers and artificial intelligence has fueled a surge in electricity demand that will increase air and water pollution and raise electricity bills.
All Arizona House and Senate Republicans voted for the “Big Beautiful Bill” that took a sledgehammer to climate progress, raised energy bills, jeopardized hundreds of thousands of clean energy jobs and made us, our kids and our communities sick from increased pollution. They sided with billionaire executives and polluters instead of families and communities.
We need real leadership on climate change, and to hold accountable those Republicans who put polluters first. We have that opportunity on Nov. 3.
Teresa Jenkins
SaddleBrooke