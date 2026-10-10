Heat-safety regulations across industries

2026 election

Trump’s approach to governing is causing unneeded chaos, corruption and cruelty in the USA and around the world. We clearly see this every day now. His approach is not serving America well. He is surrounded by yes-men and with a cabinet stacked with billionaires. This is not normal. This is not right. No more wars, reducing debt, being honest, lowering prices; these goals are now a joke . Their approach is un-American and sometimes illegal. It was only a few years ago that most Republicans would be sickened by the current federal policies; now they seem to support them. Trump is not on the ballot, but his enablers are; please do not support the enablers. It’s time for a change. Please vote for only Independents and Democrats this November.