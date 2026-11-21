Modernization could take decades
I worked at Raytheon for more than 40 years and had a front-row seat to the specification, design, development, verification and validation of complex systems. Listening to pundits discuss how to fix the Air Traffic Control System (ATCS), you would think it’s as simple as replacing an incandescent bulb with an LED. They clearly have no idea what they’re talking about.
For one, the ATCS has utilized a large assortment of programming languages, including Assembly, Fortran, Ada, C, C++, JOVIAL, Java, and Python, probably spanning multiple releases. It also encompasses numerous modern and legacy systems, including aircraft and control tower workstations, displays, input controls, surveillance, communications and networks.
The biggest question is whether anyone really understands how all these systems work together, including decades of modifications, patches and workarounds. This is an enormously complex undertaking and fixing it could take a few decades.
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Terry Plaza
North side
Supreme arrogance or hidden agendas
His conservative extremists have enabled and facilitated his actions.
In May 2024, Donald Trump was convicted by a jury of 34 felonies.
In July 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts.
In 2025, the same judges lifted restrictions on immigration stops, allowing masked agents to use ethnicity, speaking Spanish, etc., as a consideration.
In June 2022, Trump’s judges determined that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, ending nearly 50 years of federal constitutional protection and giving power to the 50 states.
Obviously, they believe women are not qualified to make decisions about their bodies.
In 2010, the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission — thanks to Judges Roberts, Alito and Thomas. That struck down restrictions on independent political spending by corporations and unions.
Dan Bannon
Midtown
Marvin’s home in Tucson
I lived at 4930 N. Calle La Vela. At the time, the home belonged to another famous Arizona family. Mo Udall owned the home and his wife, and their six children, lived there. The home was a Josler home. I spent most of my teenage years up at that home.
Mark Udall, who eventually became a senator from Colorado, was my age. Randy Udall was my best friend during those years. The rest were like family but younger than me. I remember having dinner there one night with Mo and others, and there was a monkey running around, jumping on the light fixture over the table. No one even took notice of the creature.
Years later, I came back to visit and took a walk from my parents' house up the dirt road known as Calle La Vela and ran into Lee Marvin sitting out in front of the house, toasting the setting sun with a drink in his hand. He was a quiet man, but we had a short visit, then continued with my walk.
Marta Hippert Izo
Foothills
Truth and facts eradicated under Trump
Until Jan. 3, 2027, all traces of honesty will be absent from our president-contractor and his sub-contractor cabinet. That's when sanity takes over in DC.
Witness just the last few weeks of disagreements within the republican and MAGA parties, and the infighting and loss accusations and blame.
This administration has decided to continue the very policies which caused their historic losses. Namely, continued, almost deaf and blind support of Trump; continuation of the Iran war; Trump's comrades, Putin and Xi; and hatred against Democrats and independents.
Billions in emoluments the Great, oft failed Trump and his family have gained from billionaires; his attempts to create World War III; and his cruel treatment of our citizens.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Refuse Raytheon's sponsorship
On Feb. 28, 2026, the U.S. carried out a “double-tap” missile strike, possibly using Raytheon’s Tomahawk missile on a girls' elementary school in southern Iran. Within minutes, that was followed up with a second attack. These attacks killed 156 civilians, including 120 schoolgirls, which UNESCO identified as a grave violation of international humanitarian law.
Two weeks later, Raytheon was a sponsor of the 2026 Tucson Festival of Books and held a booth that invited children to build their own paper rockets. Raytheon should not be allowed to use the festival to present a family-friendly image when their weapons, made in our city, kill people across the globe.
We should support the Tucson Anti-War Committee's campaign to demand that the festival refuse Raytheon's sponsorship and not allow them space at the festival in 2027 and beyond.
Maria Sohn Hasman
South side