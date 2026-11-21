In June 2022, Trump’s judges determined that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, ending nearly 50 years of federal constitutional protection and giving power to the 50 states.

Obviously, they believe women are not qualified to make decisions about their bodies.

In 2010, the Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission — thanks to Judges Roberts, Alito and Thomas. That struck down restrictions on independent political spending by corporations and unions.

Dan Bannon

Midtown

Marvin’s home in Tucson

I lived at 4930 N. Calle La Vela. At the time, the home belonged to another famous Arizona family. Mo Udall owned the home and his wife, and their six children, lived there. The home was a Josler home. I spent most of my teenage years up at that home.

Mark Udall, who eventually became a senator from Colorado, was my age. Randy Udall was my best friend during those years. The rest were like family but younger than me. I remember having dinner there one night with Mo and others, and there was a monkey running around, jumping on the light fixture over the table. No one even took notice of the creature.

Years later, I came back to visit and took a walk from my parents' house up the dirt road known as Calle La Vela and ran into Lee Marvin sitting out in front of the house, toasting the setting sun with a drink in his hand. He was a quiet man, but we had a short visit, then continued with my walk.