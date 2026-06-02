A 'Dumocrat' dissents!

While I appreciate and agree with the May 31 letter writer’s gentle admonishment for Americans to lose the Them vs. Us attitude, I respectfully respond that never in my life has a sitting president behaved in such an egregious, undignified, unbecoming and appalling manner that Trump exhibits daily. Since his descent on the gold-plated escalator, he has engaged in name-calling, referring to Democrats as “garbage,” “scum,” “vermin,” “enemies of the state,” and recently, “Dumocrats.” He also has insulting names for members of his own party who don’t sufficiently bend the knee or lick his boots. I disagreed with their policies, but I always respected Presidents Reagan, Bush, Sr., and Bush, Jr., because they understood that they were the presidents of all of us, not just folks who voted for them. Trump alone is responsible for the current Them vs. Us environment we find ourselves in as we head toward the celebration of our 250th year as a country. It’s sad.