Another thought-provoking cartoon, this time with a reminder of the unnecessary measles crisis. (‘Another View, John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons, Arizona Daily Star, Nov. 21) Mr. Darkow’s use of Thanksgiving to remind us of the sad state of the downfall of a healthy America. Time to turn this around with the new Congress.

A healthy America is one where everyone has enough to eat: pass a fully-funded SNAP program in the next farm bill; everyone can see a doctor when needed: pass healthcare for all; everyone has a place to live: fully fund the housing voucher program and build more affordable housing. This would be a great beginning back to a healthy America, along with encouraging everyone to get vaccinations to return to herd immunity and protect those unable to be vaccinated due to age or health conditions.

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Iran conflict

The Nov. 22 letter to the editor “Democratic Illusions” attempts to justify President Trump’s Iran war as courageous, wise and necessary, despite creating a landslide electoral defeat. An opposing view is that, just prior to his Iran invasion, President Trump was under pressure because of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein! So Trump’s Iran war did change the country’s focus!

Robert Hutchens

Marana

Trump’s checkers skills