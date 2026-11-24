AI assistants
Tucson has always valued neighborly respect and genuine human connection, which makes it frustrating when calling a business means getting trapped in an endless loop with an AI assistant. Approaching 70 years old, I remember when picking up the phone meant speaking with someone who could actually listen and solve a problem, rather than arguing with a voice bot that misunderstands basic requests and refuses to transfer to a real person. Businesses claim automated systems improve efficiency, yet they mostly hide behind algorithms while wasting customers' time.
Customer service is supposed to be about accountability and basic courtesy, not treating callers like an inconvenience to be deflected. Forcing loyal customers through automated hoops just to get simple help is disrespectful, and I refuse to do business with companies that operate this way. In a community like Tucson, where personal relationships still matter, businesses should bring back real human support and let customers talk to a real person.
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Jim Strouth
Oro Valley
Favorite new word
My friend Andy recently shared a word that sums up the Trump administration: “Kakistocracy,” meaning a government run by the worst, least qualified or most unscrupulous people. When I heard him say the word before seeing it in print, I assumed it was spelled “Cacastocracy.” Need I say more?
Joan Meggitt
Midtown
A healthy America is possible
Another thought-provoking cartoon, this time with a reminder of the unnecessary measles crisis. (‘Another View, John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons, Arizona Daily Star, Nov. 21) Mr. Darkow’s use of Thanksgiving to remind us of the sad state of the downfall of a healthy America. Time to turn this around with the new Congress.
A healthy America is one where everyone has enough to eat: pass a fully-funded SNAP program in the next farm bill; everyone can see a doctor when needed: pass healthcare for all; everyone has a place to live: fully fund the housing voucher program and build more affordable housing. This would be a great beginning back to a healthy America, along with encouraging everyone to get vaccinations to return to herd immunity and protect those unable to be vaccinated due to age or health conditions.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Iran conflict
The Nov. 22 letter to the editor “Democratic Illusions” attempts to justify President Trump’s Iran war as courageous, wise and necessary, despite creating a landslide electoral defeat. An opposing view is that, just prior to his Iran invasion, President Trump was under pressure because of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein! So Trump’s Iran war did change the country’s focus!
Robert Hutchens
Marana
Trump’s checkers skills
In the Nov. 22 letter to the editor, “Democratic illusions,” I appreciate the words “Trump” and “courage” were not in the same paragraph.
Trump was overconfident in attacking Iran. He abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action during his first term. Should it escalate to full-scale war with Iran, will Iran have enough backing to resist us like Ukraine has resisted Russia? Trump has opened a can of worms. Guess who will have to eat it.
Better to have common sense than courage.
James Abels
Midtown
What is in your water?
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is quietly dismantling protections for Pima County’s water and air. ADEQ approved unlined tailings at Copper World despite Pima County’s formal request for synthetic liners. It exempted the Rosemont pit from groundwater quality monitoring. It issued a Class II air permit now under appeal by the Center for Biological Diversity, Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, and Farmers Investment Co.
ADEQ stripped Davidson Canyon’s Outstanding Waters designation in 2022; Pima County and University of Arizona researchers later documented rising metals.
This is a pattern, not incompetence. Hudbay’s 105% recharge promise is fiction — 1,683 acre-feet recharged since 2007, versus a 6,000-acre-foot annual permit expiring in 2028. Pima County has asked the state to deny renewal.
ADEQ is not protecting you. It is approving the damage. Wake up.
Editor’s note: While ADEQ excluded the Rosemont pit from certain requirements, it added two groundwater monitoring wells east of the pit following Pima County comments.
Lou Spetnagel
Downtown