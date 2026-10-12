Who backs Ciscomani?
It is disheartening to see the face of Rep. Juan Ciscomani flooding our TV and computer screens now. Here’s an elected official who, for a year and a half, would not even hold an open public meeting because he’d have been drowned out in boos. These Ciscomani ads claim he’s been a champion of working families. Huh? Ciscomani voted nearly 100% of the time to please his wealthy donors and to enable Trump — a violation of his oath to protect the Constitution. Now those billionaires are giving Ciscomani’s campaign unlimited funds to smear his opponent. The sheer number of ads can make it seem he has broad public support. Don’t fall for it. Ciscomani doesn’t care about you. Vote for JoAnna Mendoza and let’s get on with creating an economy that rewards all of us, not just the billionaire class.
Mark Hengesbaugh
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Foothills
Join us for the No Kings Rally
As a retired American government teacher, I know the importance of voting. This year's election could be one of the most important in our lifetime. People all over the Tucson area will be joining the No Kings rallies on Saturday, Oct. 17. I will be attending the one on River Road and Via Entrada at 9:30 a.m. Come join us!
Dan Beamer
Northwest side
Parking meter fees hurt businesses
Here is a suggestion for the complaints of downtown and Fourth Avenue merchants that high parking meter fees are driving away customers. Make all parking free (or at least substantially lowered) and replace the lost income to the city by restarting the fees for buses and streetcars. Free bus fares cause safety concerns for the drivers and passengers alike. Replacing income from meters with income from transit solves two distinct problems with the same solution.
Ronald Lent
East side
Building skills, building futures
I’ve reskilled throughout my career, and one lesson has stayed with me. The ability to learn, adapt and take on something new can make all the difference.
That’s why Pima Community College matters to Southern Arizona.
Not everyone follows a straight path from high school to a four-year degree and into one career. People change careers. Industries change. Workers need new skills. Parents return to school. And sometimes the next opportunity requires learning something completely different.
Pima College gives people a way to do that right here in our community with small classes, qualified faculty and programs tied to the needs of our community. With low tuition rates, it makes that opportunity accessible to more people.
A stronger community is one where people have the chance to keep learning, keep adapting and keep contributing. Pima Community College plays an important role in making that possible. That’s why I support Proposition 430 and hope voters will do the same.
Salvador Aguirre
Midtown
Trump is on the ballot
Election Day is near. Trump's name is not on the ballot ... actually, it is. Every GOP representative and senator who enabled Trump to carry out his attempted destruction of our democracy is on the ballot. Both GOP Houses of Congress allowed Trump to cut taxes for the wealthy, impose tariffs against our allies and us and disable healthcare, education and social services. They allowed drastic increases in the cost of gas, food, housing and environmental destruction. They allowed Trump to start a war that is endless and has decimated our military's preparedness, costing us billions. The GOP Congress approved Pete Hegseth and Todd Blanche . The GOP Congress allowed Trump to follow Russell Vought and Stephen Miller of Project 2025. The GOP Congress was blatantly complicit in creating this disaster.
Richard Bechtold
West side