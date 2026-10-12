Who backs Ciscomani?

It is disheartening to see the face of Rep. Juan Ciscomani flooding our TV and computer screens now. Here’s an elected official who, for a year and a half, would not even hold an open public meeting because he’d have been drowned out in boos. These Ciscomani ads claim he’s been a champion of working families. Huh? Ciscomani voted nearly 100% of the time to please his wealthy donors and to enable Trump — a violation of his oath to protect the Constitution. Now those billionaires are giving Ciscomani’s campaign unlimited funds to smear his opponent. The sheer number of ads can make it seem he has broad public support. Don’t fall for it. Ciscomani doesn’t care about you. Vote for JoAnna Mendoza and let’s get on with creating an economy that rewards all of us, not just the billionaire class.