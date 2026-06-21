A breath of fresh air
I just watched the two hour Obama Presidential Center Dedication Ceremony in Chicago. Among the many speakers were President and Michelle Obama. The integrity, intelligence, honesty, compassion, moral fiber, kindness, and at times humor were evident. Over a dozen A-lister performers entertained the crowd as they danced and sang along. It was a welcome break from the lying, stealing, heartless, corrupt and unqualified administration we have now. Gabby Giffords was spotted in the crowd by C SPAN cameras as she sang along with Bruce Springsteen. The event was so uplifting. President Obama said "the purpose of this campus is to serve as a vibrant living celebration of community. It is designed to bring people together not just a lifeless mausoleum." The event reminded me what Democracy has been, should and could be.
Sharon Winderl
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Midtown
Retirement age
I don’t think it will happen, but we need a conversation about a mandatory retirement age for politicians. These Senators, Representatives, and Presidents who are in their 70’s, 80’s and even 90’s come on!!! Also this lifetime appointments for Supreme Court justices should also go away.
Eugene Corral
North side
Thinking outside our own sandbox
I’ve seen many letters holding Rep. Ciscomani to task for voting against ending the U.S. war in Iran, and that is certainly right and good. However, I suggest that we should also be thinking further afield, beyond just our own district.
Four House Republicans supported the resolution; Thomas Massie (KY), Tom Barrett (MI), Warren Davidson (OH), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), and they deserve our thanks. You can find them at House.gov and, while they won’t accept an email from outside their district (few representatives do), their office address is listed. A thank you note would not be unwelcome.
These men put their careers on the line for America. Pay attention to their journey, along with other Congressional members and mid-term candidates who are working to restore the Constitution. It’s going to take all of us to save this country and we should recognize the courageous actions of others.
Gail Gibbs
Oro Valley
The art of the failure
With the Iran debacle still fresh in the news, we can only pray that DJT feels he has reached his crowning achievement with his Failure to End All Failures, and will now dial back the insanity and damage he is inflicting on the US during the remainder of his term.
Years ago, while learning to be a contract negotiator, we would practice mock negotiations. Had anyone continued to make the basic blunders we have seen on a regular basis from DJT and his clown car team, they would have been re-assigned to a different department very quickly.
Perhaps DJT could take some time now to write a new book on “The Art of Failure,” and provide insight into how he has managed to turn a lifetime of failure into misguided success. I passed on his first book, but I might pick up a copy of this new one, once it hits the thrift shop circuit.
Chet Kostrzewa
Northwest side
Cancer survivors month
June is Cancer Survivors Month, a time to honor Tucson's cancer survivors. It is also an opportunity to recognize the remarkable advances in cancer detection that can help even more patients become survivors. One of those promising developments is the emergence of blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) screenings that can identify signals associated with dozens of cancers from a single blood draw. These tests have the potential to detect cancer in its earliest stages, when treatment options are often more effective and less costly for patients and families. Studies show that when used alongside standard of care screenings, MCED screenings substantially increased the number of cancers identified, and decreased Stage IV cancer diagnoses by 20%. Furthermore, the recent enactment of the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Screening Coverage Act, long-supported by Rep. Ciscomani, created a pathway for Medicare coverage of MCED tests once they receive FDA approval. Let's keep cancer is on the run and remember our survivors this month.
Dennis Rizzello
Northwest side
Ciscomani vote
Here is what Juan Ciscomani wants you to forget: the most devastating cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security that he voted for in last year’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” are set to happen in 2027 — after the midterm elections. According to the CBO and independent analyses, the Trump/Ciscomani bill is shifting resources upward while working class families will be worse off. The Cisco kid put billionaire tax breaks ahead of his constituents. Do not forget. Jo Mendoza has been very clear about protecting Medicare and Social Security and said she will oppose any efforts to cut seniors’ hard earned benefits. She’s earned my vote.
Don Jorgensen
Foothills
Voucher-limiting initiative
Why does Fortify AZ want to quash the school voucher-limiting initiative? It’s obvious. Fortify receives all of their funding from the American Federation for Children (AFC). AFC is an organization which fronts for the for-profit education industry and the billionaires who get wealthy from the diversion of tax dollars from public schools into their pockets. A billion dollars per year is an attractive sum to the greedy and they won’t let it go without a fight. Sadly, our anti-public education Republican state legislators are in on the take and will do and say anything to keep the voucher money flowing. Brown paper bags full of money far outweigh the damage to public schools that vouchers have caused.
Let’s vote es for the initiative to place reasonable limits on school vouchers, and vote No to defeat the self-serving Republican legislators’ constitutional amendment which would prevent the initiative from taking effect.
Waid Reynolds
Sahuarita
We will be in good hands
Matthew Pierce's Opinion piece 6/18 was a breath of fresh air. Pierce is currently only a high school senior, but he presented a clear and precise explanation of our current water situation in Arizona, with reasonable and intelligent suggestions for short and long term solutions. No vitriol, name-calling, finger-pointing or hysteria — just a cool, sane and rational evaluation of facts and their dire ramifications for us in the future. If Pierce represents the best among high school seniors in Arizona today, we can look forward to a near future where our current paralyzed non-action and stubborn refusal to collaborate rationally about the nation's most serious problems will be replaced by a concerted positive outlook to work together facing difficulties with determination, listening to all voices, and a renewed respect for science and the common good. Thank you, Matthew, for giving us fresh hope for the future.
Delores Keahey
Southeast side
Bring back Amphi pool
The Amphi pool is in need of repairs and will not be opening this summer. The rumors are that the city and the district can’t agree on how to pay for the repairs. It’s tragic. Amphi pool used to be the center of all swimming — summer swim championships were there, high school regionals were there, the pool was daily filled with daycares taking advantage of the diving boards, water polo and synchro teams would practice there, and a few days a week it was turned into a long course for lap swimmers. Amphi district, having just closed four elementary schools, isn’t in a great financial position, but not finding a way to bring life back to Amphi pool is unacceptable. The city and the district’s inability to work this out is embarrassing, but sadly not surprising.
Caitlin Provencio
Midtown
Alma Hernandez
I'm a constituent of AZ Legislative District 20. Alma Hernandez was elected to serve as a Democrat representing LD 20 in the Arizona State House. I have visited the AZ Legislature several times in the past 4 years and each time I was shocked to see the flag of Israel flying on Alma Hernandez' desk on the floor of the AZ House of Representatives. Not the flag of AZ, not the US flag, but the flag of Israel. This is a declaration of her devotion to the state of Israel, not to her constituents or her community. Alma Hernandez regularly supports and votes for the bills of the Republican majority — to the point of being considered for censure by LD 20 Democratic leadership. Is support for the Republicans agenda what LD20 voters voted for? I doubt it. My support goes to Rocque Perez, who will vote as a committed progressive Democrat.
Sarah Roberts
West side
Biggs’ views on the ballroom
After voting to allow the president to continue the Iran War, candidate for governor Andy Biggs said, “I’m not big into embarrassing the president.” Meanwhile, the president’s ballroom will cost us taxpayers at least $400 million (including $150 million from the White House military office). It makes me wonder if Biggs will ever say “enough is enough” to this president. It seems that Biggs is loyal to DC, not AZ. He is detached from Arizonans’ everyday lives. Meanwhile, Gov. Hobbs has been to every county and tribe in AZ, relieved hundreds of millions of our debt without spending taxpayer money, expanded energy bill relief, and signed a budget that required compromise with opponents. You may not like her, and she isn’t perfect, but it’s clear who will put Arizonans first. Biggs is too entrenched in DC politics to know what we want and need.
Wyatt Kanyer
Midtown
Star quality
I was totally dismayed to open the Star this morning and see, yet another, error in either printing or editing. In the Tucson & Region front page the article regarding the Gibson Food Hall & Market has the word "peak" in the title intending to take a PEEK at the location. This is a major error.
I have noticed many errors over the past couple of years. There is no excuse for these. We all should all strive to be the best that we can be, including the newspaper!
Wondering if this is just part of the trend in our country ...
Gail Tout
East side