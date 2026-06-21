These men put their careers on the line for America. Pay attention to their journey, along with other Congressional members and mid-term candidates who are working to restore the Constitution. It’s going to take all of us to save this country and we should recognize the courageous actions of others.

Gail Gibbs

Oro Valley

The art of the failure

With the Iran debacle still fresh in the news, we can only pray that DJT feels he has reached his crowning achievement with his Failure to End All Failures, and will now dial back the insanity and damage he is inflicting on the US during the remainder of his term.

Years ago, while learning to be a contract negotiator, we would practice mock negotiations. Had anyone continued to make the basic blunders we have seen on a regular basis from DJT and his clown car team, they would have been re-assigned to a different department very quickly.

Perhaps DJT could take some time now to write a new book on “The Art of Failure,” and provide insight into how he has managed to turn a lifetime of failure into misguided success. I passed on his first book, but I might pick up a copy of this new one, once it hits the thrift shop circuit.

Chet Kostrzewa

Northwest side

Cancer survivors month