Arizona has experienced a major resurgence of measles: the 221 cases reported in 2025, primarily fueled by an outbreak in Mohave County on the Arizona-Utah border, were a 30-year high number and the third-highest number of measles cases in the U.S. that year, according to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health measles tracker.

As of Aug. 18, there had been 122 measles cases reported to the Arizona Department of Health Services in 2026, including 27 in Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix area.

Whooping cough hit Arizona hard in 2025, too, with nine outbreaks, one death and the highest number of cases in 12 years, state data shows. Whooping cough, often known as pertussis, is preventable with the DTaP or diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine.

Kennedy's leadership and vaccine skepticism likely had an effect on waning vaccination rates statewide, but it's not the sole cause of the decline in Arizona, Humble emphasized.

He blames the drop on three factors: Arizona policy allowing religious and personal belief exemptions to school vaccine requirements; prior state overregulation of the federal Vaccines for Children program, which reduced provider enrollment statewide; and pre-existing skepticism about science and vaccines that has grown under Kennedy's influence.

Anti-vax sentiments not only reason for declining rates

An Arizona Department of Health Services analysis of kindergarten MMR immunization released earlier in the summer found that only one in four schools with kindergarten classes in Arizona had herd immunity against measles. Some counties were better than others.