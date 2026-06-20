Our dear leader
Recent LTEs praise our DL because he "does what he promises" (May 5), "can make long speeches without notes" (May 31), and asks why Dems are "so angry" (May 31). Let's see ... Since 2016 he's offer empty promises of healthcare reform and infrastructure promises so often in his first reign that it became a joke. Biden gave us the most consequential Federal infrastructure bill in 50+ years. We heard promises to release the Epstein files and "no more wars." The long speeches (a laughable low bar) are often rambling, unhinged, incomprehensible word-salad babble filled with the usual hate, lies, insults, and vengeance. And anger? All Americans should be angry over monetizing the Presidency for personal gain, the blatant lies, politicization of science and medicine, attempts to suppress free elections, and the pardons and attempt to pay (with our tax dollars) the January 6 traitors. 250 years of freedom gave us a wannabe dictator.
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Vance Holliday
Foothills
Data centers
A recent opinion piece stated that we would all be in favor of data centers if we only know the facts. Poppycock.
The opinion stated that data center owners have "pledged" to generate all their own power because they signed the Ratepayer Protection Pledge. What we are not told is that this so called "pledge" is voluntary, with no proof it is being followed. Companies and politicians love to make unenforceable pledges.
We are also told that data centers recycle water, as if the owners did this out of the goodness of their heart and not for the real reason, public pressure.
Finally, we are told we need these data centers to store our pictures and emails, when we did not need them until nameless faceless AI came along.
Howard Strause
Foothills
Obama Care
Lately, I’ve been reading that the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable due to the failure to extend the enhanced subsidies that helped folks pay for their plans. The price tag of that was said to be $350 billion over ten years. That’s $35 billion a year that the Trump Congress says we can’t afford. What we can afford, however, is substantial tax breaks mostly benefitting the already rich, $70 billion to fund ice, $1.776 million for a slush fund for those it deems politically prosecuted, one would presume, only by the Biden DOJ, $1 billion plus for the ballroom, and let us not forget the reflecting pool paint job or the enormous Triumphal Arch that will come with an equally enormous price tag. Yet $35 billion annually for American’s health care is too expensive?
Gayle Jandrey
Northwest side
Clarity in journalism
A headline highlighted a lovely gesture from one of two competitors in high school track and field. Always welcome. However, the writing was convoluted with names that have nothing to do with the sports. A wonderful accomplishment and strong ties for the present and the future, which were grounded in past competitions for Eric and Greyson. It is wonderful the families are religious. The Lord did this and the Lord pushed Greyson to success. Unfortunately, too many names, not central to the actual topic. Please write as a journalist vs. a story teller.
MJ Hudson
East side
Is it just me?
It seems that a dirt bike circus and UFC cage fight on our White House lawn are treated like it is a normal annual event at the people's house. Media showed it, reported it. Not one opinion have I seen or heard. Does this paper have an opinion on this? Am I the only person hearing the Twilight Zone theme? Is this really normal?
Duane Barbour
Midtown
The way of the world
An article in today's Star spoke about vicious homophobic words written about Becky Burke's social media announcement of the birth of her and wife's newborn. I condemn those who feel the need to be repulsive when addressing others. Their is another side to this however. When you and I welcome a newborn we do it through family and close friends, not through social media. If you throw yourself out for the world to see accept that not all will answer as you would like them to. Unfortunately, in my opinion, many so called stars in society struggle mightily to gain the top of that profession and enjoy great renown. Upon reaching the apex they suddenly call for privacy and cannot understand why it's hard to achieve. The dastardly comments to the family were horrible and completely abhorrent to most of us. Understand Becky, that like basketball, not all will cheer for you no matter how pure your motives.
Philip Reinecker
East side
Hornswoggled
Reading the recent MOU between Iran and the US it appears that the purported author of " The Art Of The Deal" was Hornswoggled by a group of Mullahs.
Where is the enriched uranium?
Where is the Unconditional Surrender?
Where is the Regime Change?
In addition to not getting any of the explicitly stated goals we will also give the Iranians $300 Billion. Potus has unceasingly vilified the Obama administration for releasing $1.7B
They can impose a minor fee for goods transiting the Strait. Who determines what is a minor fee?
In several years they can reenergize their quest for nuclear energy.
In short The Deal almost puts us back where we were before the start of the war. To think it only cost us a few Billion a Day and showed Iran to be capable of taking a punch.
Yep, Ol POTUS was Hornswoggled, but we will get the bill.
Steve Arnold
Foothills
Returning to greatness
As I watched the grand opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center, I had to wonder how we could have fallen so far from the intelligence, grace, class, seriousness and competence of the Obama years of public service into the toxic wasteland of Trump and Trumpism — a land defined by cheap vulgarity, non-stop lies, incompetence and childish, self-serving bullying. How did we elevate this empty shell of a pathetically insecure, hateful little person masquerading as a human being to the position of power he currently holds? I believe we the people have the power to right this frightful wrong in November with an overwhelming blue vote to return decency, humanity and yes, joy, to this country in a way that creates a true opportunity to restore the American greatness that Trump has destroyed. Let's give the boot to all the enablers and sycophants that made the Trump horror show possible.
Hope Gastelum
East side