It seems that a dirt bike circus and UFC cage fight on our White House lawn are treated like it is a normal annual event at the people's house. Media showed it, reported it. Not one opinion have I seen or heard. Does this paper have an opinion on this? Am I the only person hearing the Twilight Zone theme? Is this really normal?

The way of the world

An article in today's Star spoke about vicious homophobic words written about Becky Burke's social media announcement of the birth of her and wife's newborn. I condemn those who feel the need to be repulsive when addressing others. Their is another side to this however. When you and I welcome a newborn we do it through family and close friends, not through social media. If you throw yourself out for the world to see accept that not all will answer as you would like them to. Unfortunately, in my opinion, many so called stars in society struggle mightily to gain the top of that profession and enjoy great renown. Upon reaching the apex they suddenly call for privacy and cannot understand why it's hard to achieve. The dastardly comments to the family were horrible and completely abhorrent to most of us. Understand Becky, that like basketball, not all will cheer for you no matter how pure your motives.