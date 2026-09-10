Madness

There is a military action (otherwise known as a war) against Iran. The world economic system is crumbling because of Trump's tariffs, some of which have been ruled illegal. A traditional ally and friend, Canada, is deemed an enemy. Our traditional allies no longer find us trustworthy. Our military is being decapitated from within by an incompetent Secretary of Defense. Our streets are invaded by untrained thugs from ICE who also threaten our right to vote. Americans are dying because an ignorant Secretary of Health and Human Services has doubts about vaccines that have prevented outbreaks of diseases for decades. So-called ordinary Americans have to choose which necessities are most important to purchase. And all this while our President worries about remaking maps that reflect his renaming of lakes and states and frets about "renovations" to his ballroom, which no "regular" American will ever enter, and building his Napoleonic Arch. To take a line from "The Bridge on the River Kwai": Madness. Sheer madness!