Culture of reckless driving is to blame
We are all to blame for the tragic death of three high school students in a high-speed car crash last week, as Tucsonans routinely normalize a culture of speeding and repeatedly vote against measures that could keep our city — and our children — safe.
Tucson has voted to ban red-light cameras and, just this month, voters approved a statewide restriction on speed enforcement cameras. It is no wonder that Tucson ranks among the deadliest cities in America for traffic-related deaths.
Tucsonans claim to support law enforcement, but we certainly do not provide our men and women in blue with any tools to do so. Until we commit to stringently enforcing our traffic laws, our young people will continue to grow up in a culture where reckless driving is the norm and tragic deaths like these will go unchecked.
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Samara Klar
Midtown
Mental health
Oh my gosh! I would use other words, but they are just not in me. I just watched what was supposed to be a presidential press conference on Nov. 20. It was not presidential. It was the furthest from that. I do not know if I was scared more than embarrassed. That is our leadership? JD Vance and Marco Rubio included.
I apologize, world. The most incoherent, disjointed and lack of logical thought processes and intelligence that I have ever heard. And if any of that was real about conversations with those authoritarian leaders and also the Philippine visit, I am deeply, deeply troubled.
I used to have to turn off episodes of “The Office” to avoid the embarrassment of Michael. I should have turned off this confused man. Embarrassing. Be afraid, be very, very afraid of what this individual could accomplish. Please, dear Lord, get him some help. And in the meantime, please have some adults in the room. They were not there. Dang.
John (Jay) Van Echpo, PE
West side
Tacky Tucson's roadside disgrace
For over a week, debris and litter have remained scattered along an estimated 500 feet on both sides of Silverbell Road, north of El Camino del Cerro. Apparently, someone pushed the larger debris off the roadway but never finished the cleanup. Now trash is blowing into our beautiful Sonoran Desert.
The timing couldn’t be worse. Silverbell parallels the Chuck Huckelberry Loop and is itself a popular cycling route. With thousands of visitors in town for El Tour de Tucson, what a wonderful first impression: roadside garbage against the backdrop of Tacky Tucson's magnificent desert mountains!
This isn’t a complicated infrastructure problem. It’s basic municipal housekeeping. Someone simply needs to take responsibility.
Curtis Lueck
West side
Trump's agreement with Greenland
Trump refused to rule out military or economic force to acquire Greenland and its resources. Denmark's parliament has now unanimously ratified a security agreement with the United States which gives the US permission to establish a "Golden Dome" missile defense system while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenland’s right to self-determination.
Once again, Trump has bullied his way in to dominate another nation. He has not adequately defended the need for a Golden Dome, nor has he provided a full public cost-benefit analysis. What remains clear are the fissures Trump has precipitated in international relations — and yet another demonstration of the excesses of Trump’s interpretation of unitary executive authority. When the new Congress is seated, let us hope they can rein in his flawed ambitions.
Steven Goldzwig
Oro Valley