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Culture of reckless driving is to blame

We are all to blame for the tragic death of three high school students in a high-speed car crash last week, as Tucsonans routinely normalize a culture of speeding and repeatedly vote against measures that could keep our city — and our children — safe.

Tucson has voted to ban red-light cameras and, just this month, voters approved a statewide restriction on speed enforcement cameras. It is no wonder that Tucson ranks among the deadliest cities in America for traffic-related deaths.

Tucsonans claim to support law enforcement, but we certainly do not provide our men and women in blue with any tools to do so. Until we commit to stringently enforcing our traffic laws, our young people will continue to grow up in a culture where reckless driving is the norm and tragic deaths like these will go unchecked.

Samara Klar

Midtown

Mental health

Oh my gosh! I would use other words, but they are just not in me. I just watched what was supposed to be a presidential press conference on Nov. 20. It was not presidential. It was the furthest from that. I do not know if I was scared more than embarrassed. That is our leadership? JD Vance and Marco Rubio included.