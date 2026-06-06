Dave Roberts

Prescott Valley

Follow state constitution

Kudos and thanks to Maricopa Judge Dwayne Fox for his order to our legislature to do what the Arizona State Constitution requires. See the Arizona Daily Star, June 1.

When I arrived to teach at Pueblo High School in 1960, Arizona ranked near the top nationally in teacher pay and per-pupil expenditure. Since then our GOP legislature has been industriously chipping away at public education with cut after cut until now when we rank at or near the bottom in all categories os school financing.

If you want a better education for your kids, move to Mississippi!

Judge Fox has read our state’s constitution and has issued clear instructions. Of course, our legislative leadership is screaming and spewing invective at the judge. It’s time to vote them out.

Jerry Helm

Northwest side

How fast would they act?

On June 1, you ran an article on the legislature and all the reasons they have for not funding repairs to our schools and they do have a lot. Let me put this question out there. If the Capitol building where they work needed repair, how long do you think it would take them to fix that ??

Tim Canny

Oracle

What's wrong?