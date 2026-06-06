Why not?
On par with Trump’s usual finesse in choosing appointments to fill vacancies, “Trump appointed Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.”
Bill Pulte has no experience directly or indirectly regarding intelligence organizations. He is replacing Tulsi Gabbard, who had no direct experience managing intelligence operations.
From bad to worse. What could possibly go wrong?
James Abels
Midtown
Peterson is no help for Arizona
Just saw my first Warren Peterson for AZ Attorney General TV ad, and if I were a Republican, I would view it as an insult to my intelligence. His ad states that he “will deport illegal aliens”. Anyone with an IQ that exceeds their shoe size knows that immigration policy and enforcement are Federal, NOT state, responsibility and jurisdiction. Arizona, and especially its attorney general, do not have any authority to deport these people. Does Peterson think that republicans are the stupidest voters in Arizona?
People are also reading…
Patrick Mulloy
Oro Valley
Apologists by any other name
Reading the LTE this morning by the Star’s often printed apologist of our current president, I remain aghast at his claims of the mental and physical fitness of this nation’s chief executive. The word, apologists, describing the supporters who irrationally, and blindly support DJT, are misguided to say the least. Sadly, we currently are led by a Pied Piper, followed by Kool-Aid drinkers, and we can only hope that November will reflect that equilibrium and sanity returns to our country.
Dave Roberts
Prescott Valley
Follow state constitution
Kudos and thanks to Maricopa Judge Dwayne Fox for his order to our legislature to do what the Arizona State Constitution requires. See the Arizona Daily Star, June 1.
When I arrived to teach at Pueblo High School in 1960, Arizona ranked near the top nationally in teacher pay and per-pupil expenditure. Since then our GOP legislature has been industriously chipping away at public education with cut after cut until now when we rank at or near the bottom in all categories os school financing.
If you want a better education for your kids, move to Mississippi!
Judge Fox has read our state’s constitution and has issued clear instructions. Of course, our legislative leadership is screaming and spewing invective at the judge. It’s time to vote them out.
Jerry Helm
Northwest side
How fast would they act?
On June 1, you ran an article on the legislature and all the reasons they have for not funding repairs to our schools and they do have a lot. Let me put this question out there. If the Capitol building where they work needed repair, how long do you think it would take them to fix that ??
Tim Canny
Oracle
What's wrong?
What is wrong with the American justice system? About 18 months ago, street cameras showed Luigi Mangione shooting Brian Thompson. This seems like a cut-and-dried action taken by the killer. The only hiccup was the search of Mangione’s backpack. I can imagine this is a “cost plus” case where the more hours billed to this case results in more money spent by taxpayers for prosecution.
This is what is wrong with America. No-bid contracts for work done on the White House renovations. Contracts given to party cronies and political contributors are evident throughout both parties. Careless expenditures by all agencies waste our taxpayer dollars. Yearly budgets are slightly increased each year. Spend it or lose it. We used multimillion-dollar missiles to shoot down drones that cost a few thousand dollars.
America is looking like a big bully where it achieves its objectives no matter what the cost. There is no fiscal restraint anywhere. Re-elect no one. Again, re-elect no one. One more time, re-elect no one.
Ed LeGendre
East side