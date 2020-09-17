 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democrats hoping for Covid 200,000 death mark before Nov 3
View Comments

Letter: Democrats hoping for Covid 200,000 death mark before Nov 3

Have no doubt, hate filled Democrats and their news media allies, are hoping that Covid deaths hit the 200,000 mark before November 3! That is how sick with anger and hate they are. Blaming Trump for Covid and deaths is insane! Guess hate filled Democrat Star readers are ignorant of team Biden, Fauci, and many others initially downplaying the virus. Trump initiated historic and unprecedented actions to fight the pandemic, from manufacturing or acquiring millions of masks, gowns, gloves, face shields, and thousands of ventilators. There were travel bans, Warp Speed vaccine development, $trillion stimulus packages, pressuring big insurers to waive Covid deductibles, etc. Do blinded by hate Democrats know that Covid cases and deaths are drastically dropping in America, i.e., in Arizona? Europe has seen major Covid resurgence, India is almost about to surpass us in case numbers, the virus is spreading in Mexico and they ran out of death certificates? Thanks to your hated Trump, a vaccine is around the corner and the economy is rebounding!

Tom Gallaway

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News