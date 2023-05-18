When law enforcement and District Attorneys disarm the criminals, I will consider sitting down and discussing gun legislation. What is this common sense everyone keeps writing about? I bet my common sense and theirs don’t match up.

It’s a fact when criminals want to act, it’ll take law enforcement several minutes to react and then it’s too late. You’re always responsible for your own self-protection and that’s the crux of the 2nd Amendment. I don’t feel helpless like the letter writer because I can protect myself and others around me because I’ve made an effort to know how.

Those damn statistics. She states guns are the number 1 killer of kids but if you change the age range from 1 to 19 to 1 to 17, automobile deaths take the lead and of gun deaths, over 50% are suicides.

There are enough gun laws on the books. Enforcing them and locking up the bad guys is a good solution.

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley