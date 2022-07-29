Letter: Ok for Democrats to subvert the government

For two years, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and his band of mostly Democrat federal prosecutors, investigated then President Trump for "Russia collusion" in the 2016 election. The case was initiated on salacious unverified information about Trump contained in the infamous Steele dossier, financed by the Clinton campaign. Democrats deemed Trump's election as stolen and illegitimate. I believe the Mueller investigation was a defacto coup attempt against Trump. Fast forward to SCOTUS' decision on Roe/Wade. Protests in front of conservative justices' homes clearly in violation of federal law. But no enforcement actions by USAG Merrick Garland. Over 40 pro life centers across the country vandalized by pro choice abortionists. An insurrection by an angry mob banging on the glass doors at the AZ state Capitol's Senate building while Senators were in a late night session. The protesters were dispersed by the AZ DPS deploying tear gas. Biden declared the Supreme Court conservative justices as extremists and their abortion decision as illegitimate. Why are Democrats ok to subvert our government institutions?