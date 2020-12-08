Letter: President Trump

I was always a moderate conservative for most of my adult life but could not bring myself to vote for Donald Trump in 2016. Character, integrity and honesty in a leader are more important to me than ideology. And we have endured the worst of these traits in President Trump's behavior over the last four years. Most egregious, he essentially gave up on providing any real leadership regarding Covid-19, this time sacrificing lives rather than "stiffing" creditors with his numerous bankruptcy filings during his business career. His other transgressions are too numerous to mention.
While I'm very disappointed and can't understand how my Republican friends can continue to support him, it's the silence of the Republican congressional leadership/ members that really concern me. Their cowardly inaction proves that politics "Trump's" their oath of office. It appears they will continue to be under Trump's influence and not give priority to the best interests of country during the next administration. May God help the Biden administration in the days ahead!
Ron Pozzi
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
