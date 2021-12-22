Letter: Roger Stone should be sued for his role in conspiracy

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine has sued the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their January 6 attack on Congress. Good for him. Every form of accountability should be pursued in connection with that despicable and violent attempted coup d’état.
Racine should add Roger Stone to the list of defendants in his suit. Stone’s invocation of his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to questioning by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol can’t be used against him in a criminal prosecution, but can be used against him in the civil suit.
The judge in the civil suit may draw an adverse inference from Stone’s refusal to testify that he did what he is accused of - conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to interfere with Congress’s process of opening the electoral votes submitted by state officials, certifying their validity, counting them, and declaring the official result of the election for President.
Amelia Cramer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.