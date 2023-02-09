I watched our president address our country tonight. I was very happy to see that he commented on all the great things that have accomplished due cooperating between republicans and democrats and that we CAN work together that’s wonderful!

problems”.. The problem is that the US Congress can not work for ordinary US citizens. Such a shame our representatives in the entire Congress cannot understand they work for US.! We don’t always get what we want but there is so much that All Americans want whether it’s your party you align with. We all want to cross the finish line and work with ALL America Ideas and Opportunities. We need to work together to keep,our country strong.