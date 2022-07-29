Letter: Trump was right about Germany and Russian natural gas

In 2018 when Germany was negotiating with Russia to receive more natural gas from a Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, in addition to the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline already in service, Trump warned Germany's Merkel against becoming dependent of Russia and publicly said they could become "captive" to them. The American Democrat dominated news scoffed at his remarks and berated him for saying such things to a NATO ally. Trump imposed sanctions on Norm Stream 2, that were lifted by Biden. Fast forward to now during the Russia/Ukraine War, Biden re-imposed the sanctions. Russia recently halted the flow of natural gas to Germany and to other European countries via Nord Stream 1. It has since resumed. But European leaders are worried about the future. Some countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria, are planning to fire up old coal burning plants to produce electricity. Putin's "mole", Trump, was of course right on this and also right for pressuring NATO countries to spend more for their defense.