Letter: Trump's Failed Foreign Policy- A History Lesson Reminder
We all remember how Four Years of Trump's Failed Foreign Policy left the United States. We could remember how he isolated the U.S. from all it's World Allies. We could remember the failed Peace Treaties with North Korea and the Taliban. We also remember Trump's capitulation to Russia's Leader Putin.

We could remember how Trump pulled our military troop's out of Syria and abandoned our partner's the Kurds, to be slaughtered. All the while, hundreds of ISIS Prisoners escaped, and ISIS Power was strengthened in Syria.

We could also remember that Trump wanted to pull out of Afghanistan earlier than what President Joe Biden has recently set in motion. So, let's just imagine what an earlier planned pullout of Afghanistan would have been like under an inexperienced Trump Administration. Anyone that is being honest with themselves, already knows the answer to that question.

David Keating

Northeast side

