Letter: Trump's Support for Putin

Our former president called Putin, a “genius” after his invasion of Ukraine. He subsequently bragged about his deep and enduring bond with Putin. Had he won the 2020 election, Russia might have prevailed. Mr. Trump would have further weakened NATO and taken no action to support Ukraine. Indeed, it would not surprise me if he would have given military support to Russia. Thank God Biden was elected and took actions to support Ukraine. NATO is stronger, with positive support from the United States. Finland and Sweden both saw Putin’s perfidy in the attack on Ukraine and applied to join NATO. Ukraine has shown the Russian military to be poorly trained and equipped. Like Trump, Putin demands total loyalty from his sycophants including his generals. Woe to anyone who disagrees with him. This is Putin’s war. Some genius.