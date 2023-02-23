Biggest Colorado River water user

Re: the Feb. 17 article “Poll: Water conservation main concern among Arizona voters.”

I was both pleased and alarmed by this article about results of long-term State of the Rockies Project surveys. I was happy to learn that intermountain citizens consistently rank conservation issues high in priority. Alarmed that 40% of respondents thought “industry and business” was the biggest water user in Arizona and 26% thought it was households.

The fact is, agriculture uses 70-80% of the Colorado River water in Arizona; big ag is far and away the largest user. We can’t talk about meaningful solutions until everyone acknowledges this fact. We have enough water, we just waste too much of it. Arizona’s Colorado River water is squandered on thirsty, inappropriate crops like alfalfa and cotton and thrown away using flood irrigation and sprinklers rather than sensible drip systems.

Mark Hengesbaugh

Foothills

We shouldn’t give crackpots power

Re: the Feb. 15 article “We shouldn’t give crackpots power.”

It was surprising to see an op-ed in the Star about our very own Wendy Rogers by a writer from the Los Angeles Times. In pointing out that an election-denier now leads our state Senate elections committee, Mark Barabak says, “You can always count on Arizona for crazy.”

Barabak cited Rogers’ admonishment to witnesses that they were not allowed to use the phrases “election denial” or “conspiracy theory” in her committee. However, he did get it a little wrong; she was actually speaking to Democrat members of the committee. This censorship is strictly against legislative rules, wherein members are allowed to explain their votes or question testifiers.

Rogers also cautioned the audience to not applaud or cheer (perfectly reasonable), but also told them not to use facial expressions!

Every Arizonan should watch at least one legislative committee meeting. Go to AZLeg.gov, all the way to the right under Capitol Television and click on Live Proceedings. You will be amazed.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Sen. Petersen’s faith direction

Re: the Feb. 19 article “Senate president’s conservative agenda includes ‘everything’.”

In this article, state Sen. Petersen was quoted as saying “Every morning when I wake up, I ask God what he wants me to accomplish for him, and that is how I try to determine my steps.” May I suggest that Sen. Petersen need only look to the Bible, a source shared by a number of faiths in the world as a guide to following God’s direction in living. There in Isaiah 58:6-7 where God speaks of loosing the bonds of injustice, letting the oppressed go free, sharing your bread with the hungry, bringing the homeless poor into your house. I would also suggest Matthew 25:31-40 where Jesus speaks of caring for those who are hungry, thirsty, naked, sick, imprisoned and so forth and he says when you have cared for the least of these you have done it for me. As the senator comes from poverty, those would seem to be some good God-given steps to follow. Concentrate on the least of these.

Rev. Vernon A. Victorson

East side

Another bad assignment

Speaker McCarthy’s leadership is irresponsible and dangerous. For example, he assigned serial liar George Santos to the Committee on Science, Space and Technology. According to the website of the American Institute of Physics, the jurisdiction of this Committee includes: “NASA, the National Science Foundation, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. It also has authority over R&D (Research & Development) activities conducted at agencies such as the Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Department of Homeland Security.”

Speaker McCarthy has placed Santos, who disdains truth and repeatedly makes up elaborate lies for his own benefit, in a position of oversight over all these United States agencies that are tasked with finding and sharing truths underpinning our nation’s health, prosperity and security. George Santos cannot be trusted, nor can Kevin McCarthy.

Dorothy Johnson

Midtown

Thank you, AG Mayes

I am so thankful that Kris Mayes was elected the AG for Arizona. Why? Because Mayes is intent on protecting the citizens of this state from the harmful effects of a pending grocery store monopoly. A food monopoly would make you empty your piggy bank for a dozen eggs, leave some of our citizens with no local food store within a reasonable distance, force employees to travel farther if their current store was closed, cause a reduction in force. Sure, there are promises of supplementing food prices and selling stores to the few local grocers that will be left, but let’s not pretend that we, as consumers, might have to sue to make sure those promises are kept. The Clayton Act (look it up) prohibits mergers or acquisitions that are likely to lessen competition. Under this law, the government is required to challenge those mergers that are likely to increase prices to consumers. Thank you, Mayes, for doing your job and I hope your fellow AGs follow suit.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Trump’s disaster in Ohio

Re: the Feb. 19 letter “Disaster in Ohio.”

In this letter, a reader questions how Donald Trump could be responsible for a train wreck two years after leaving office. The answer is simple. In 2015, two federal agencies under President Barack Obama adopted rules requiring electronically controlled brakes (ECB) on many trains carrying high-hazard flammable materials, specifically to prevent massive derailments. The railroad lobby had defeated earlier attempts to require ECB on all trains.

In 2017, in support of the railroad lobby, President Trump suspended these rules. Unfortunately, the residents of Ohio voted overwhelmingly to elect this president who valued railroads’ profits over public safety.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Solar panel CO2 facts

Re: the Feb. 21 letter “Hidden cost of solar panels.”

I must refute the recent letter as it is highly misleading. The author is correct that the solar industry produces CO2, but that is where the facts stop. Nowhere could I find any modern industrial purified silicon process that used charcoal and wood chips. From commonly found references, the carbon footprint of a solar panel is much lower than traditional fossil fuel-based electricity generation. 20-70 grams of CO2 equivalent/kWh (2018 International Energy Agency study) vs. 500-1000g of CO2e/kWh. The fact is that solar panels offset their carbon footprint within a few years of operation.

Mike Leuthold, Renewable Power Forecasting Group, University of Arizona

Graham County

I-10 traffic

I worked in transportation/logistics from 1977-2007.

As both a driver and warehouseman I got to know a lot of cross country over the road drivers. When big winter storms would hit the Rockies on I-40, I-80 and I-20, many times they would detour down to I-10 to avoid road closures and icy, snowy roads. I-10 through Tucson gets busier every day. Leave a few minutes earlier, slow down. Give the big rigs room and you’ll still get to where you’re going on time.

Be safe out there!

Thomas Finley

Northwest side

Vendetta against highway signs

Come on, Rep. Neal Carter, what do you have against saving lives of constituents? A campaign against highway overhead safety signs! How petty.

In 2021, some 1,120 people died on Arizona roads, far too many. Yet in 2021, many times that died of COVID-19 in Arizona, including the same vulnerable seniors and powerless children you represent. Not to mention suffering.

Got your shots early, perhaps citing political privilege? Slippery slope-give me a break. Distracting drivers? If it’s that easy, you’re already a dangerous driver. Sen. Kelly Townsend says of one sign, “Seen in Communist China today!” Worthy of an Arizona state senator, I think not. Lastly, Rep. Teresa Martinez, chiding ADOT for reminding U.S. citizens of Election Day. How unpatriotic is that! Just to be clear, Madam, that was not a question, but rather an exclamation.

Guys, get a life. Focus on real-world problems, not bumper sticker captions!

Butch Farabee

Oro Valley

Chaos Caucus busy in Legislature

They’re busy proposing bills that target imaginary problems they know will get vetoed. But do they care? Of course not! Chaos Caucus legislators are busy using and abusing their public office to amplify lies, fear, hate and promote voter suppression. Fear that elections are stolen (they are not), hatred towards the LGBTQ+ community, lies about our public schools, and this is the shortlist.

Chaos Caucus committee chairs are busy refusing to hear those bills which propose solutions that benefit Arizonans. Chaos Caucus legislators were busy submitting 146 bills purely for messaging. Thirty-five of those messaging bills are moving forward. None of these bills address the water crisis, funding our public schools, mental health, and providing affordable housing. Not a single one.

I’m calling my Chaos Caucus LD17 legislators, Jones, McGarr, and Wadsack to tell them to get busy focusing on the real and critical issues facing Arizonans. I urge you to do the same.

C.M. Whitley