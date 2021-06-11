Letters to the Editor, June 11

No honor among the unvaccinated
The CDC guidelines for vaccinated people say that those of us that are fully vaccinated can go maskless in most situations. They put the public on the “honor system” for who is vaccinated. The problem is that honor does not exist with those who refuse to be vaccinated and who buy into the “Big Lie” about the election. If they are willing to lie about the election then why would they not lie about being vaccinated?
I will continue to wear a mask when needed to protect myself and those around me. I would like to see a vaccine passport for such things as going on a cruise or large indoor gatherings like sporting events or concerts. If nothing else than to protect the children that are not yet eligible for vaccine due to age.
Gary Jones
Northwest side
Politics pollute the water issue
The Tucson Water Department issue appears more a political issue than water issue. The Tucson City Council should attempt to get Tucson Water back to the drawing board before raising more money for the department to spend. Developing a cost-of-service analysis to see what it actually cost to deliver the water to areas it serves would be a good start. Prioritizing water by rate for various users including residential use should occur. And according to a past retired employee, the department is so top-heavy with supervision that it makes it costly to operate. Government many times finds it easier to raise more taxpayer money than fix the problems. Hopefully the Tucson City Council will not take that option. Genuine water issues should become the concern, replacing the politics and raising money.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Tax reform looks distant from here
The disclosure that the wealthiest Americans pay little or no income taxes should be an incentive for our state and national legislators to work together to fix the problem. Instead, the Republican Party seems intent on lowering what little income tax they do pay. It is outrageous that average Americans patriotically pay their income taxes each year while the corporations and billionaires manage to escape legally from paying. What does it take for the Republicans in Congress to finally vote to fix this problem? There is probably no hope for a commonsense solution until the Democrats hold absolutely majorities in both the state and national legislatures.
Bill Ridlinghafer
Foothills
Numbers don’t lie; GOP does
I counted my toes three times and it equaled 10 each time. Numbers don’t lie. The people responsible for counting our ballots, counted them three times and got the same number.
Republicans and Democrats were elected — something that has happened here in Arizona for over 100 years. We need to trust in our electoral system. If the Democrats were cheating, why did they elect a Republican Legislature? Is that too sane a question?
We drive down the right side of the road. We stop at stop signs. People who ignore these rules create chaos.
I know that state Sen. Karen Fann and her merry men are having fun and minting money off promoting the fraud hoax.
Linda Butler
Foothills
Right to vote is fundamental
Dear Sen. Joe Manchin,
I understand you refuse to support our right to vote, saying that without Republican support it would undermine our democracy.
Have you not noticed that Republicans are already undermining our democracy? They continue to lie about 2020 election, they are passing bill after bill to suppress voting rights in states. Donald Trump continues to claim he won the election. They censor the Republicans that call Trump out for the liar he is. Lord knows I could go on.
It is we the voters who can support democracy and make our country more equitable, fair and successful. But we can’t do that if we can’t vote.
Please wake up, senator and do the right thing — support voting.
Pati Stein
East side
Ending pandemic is your incentive
I am appalled by the need for an incentive for the COVID vaccine. Do those that are hesitant to get this lifesaving shot realize how many people are still dying all over the world from this disease? Do they understand how people in other countries that don’t have access to the vaccine must wonder at our lack of concern? With new variants, do they understand the risk to the rest of us? Do they have any care for the millions that have lost a loved one?
Really, people! Do you honestly need a lottery ticket (or in the case of Washington state, a joint) to do the right thing to protect yourself and the rest of us?
Lindy Hitch
Marana
Gas chamber not a sign of justice
Re: the June 8 article “Disbelief about gas chamber plan.”
While many would argue that the death penalty does not fit the definition of the “Administration of Justice ...” at all as stated by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich regarding executions to be scheduled for this fall, I want to know why introduce the use of the “refurbished” gas chamber now?
What is really behind this decision when other methods are available? I find it hard to believe that it is complete and utter ignorance of the horrors of the Holocaust; is it, therefore, willful disregard for the meaning of the gas chamber to not only the descendants of all its victims but to those who liberated the concentration camps and discovered the ashes of millions? Our humanity is measured by how we mete out justice. Repeating the atrocities of the Nazis can never be justice.
Rita Pollak
Oro Valley
Education levy a relative trifle
Re: the June 9 article “Unlikely savior helps stop bad Ariz. budget.”
Thanks to Tim Steller for pointing out that the extra levy to fund education means just $35 in extra taxes for every $1,000 above $250,000 in income for individuals or $500,000 for couples filing jointly. Those people fortunate enough to be in that financial situation are already more than comfortable, yet we are told by those opposing the tax that it will stunt economic growth and prevent companies (and their high-paid executives) from relocating here.
Yes, those affected are already in a high tax bracket. But we’re led to believe that paying another $35 on every $1,000 over those more-than-comfortable amounts to help pull Arizona out of its education-funding quagmire is punitive.
Sorry, kids. We just can’t afford to give you a better education.
George Campbell
Foothills
McConnell found filibuster useful
Re: the June 9 letter “Could it be Dems distrust women?”
While this statement in itself raises a question mark to logic, the writer continues correctly to say Sen. Mitch McConnell controlled the Senate from 2009-2016 (Obama presidency) and 2017-2019 (Trump presidency). But than she says, “Mitch McConnell during that period could have easily ended the filibuster but chose not to out of respect for Senate tradition.”
Question: Why should or would he have wanted to end the filibuster? On the contrary, during that period he used it several times, and as a final disrespect to Senate traditions seated Amy Coney Barrett as a justice to the Supreme Court on Oct. 27, just a few days before the Nov. 2020 presidential election. So what was good for the former majority leader then should be good for the new majority leader now. If that means having to abolish the filibuster, so be it!
Lotte Decker
Northeast side
We need water more than pecans
Re: the June 7 article “Worried about water? Not yet.”
It was alarming to learn that the two largest users of water in Pima County are casual about future access to our most precious asset. According to the article, FICO pecan farms and the Freeport-McMoran copper mine in Green Valley taken together use about half as much water annually as is used by all of the 739,000 people served by Tucson Water.
Not to worry though, Dick Walden, FICO’s president and CEO “said he believes this region will need to eventually bring in additional water supplies, possibly by building a desalination plan for seawater or brackish groundwater, to counteract impacts of increasingly arid weather and accelerating population growth.” What? Mr. Walden, maybe Mother Earth is trying to tell us something. I like your pecans and your jobs, but we need your water more than your pecans. And the same goes for your copper, Freeport-McMoran and Hudbay Minerals.