Letters to the Editor June 5

Democrats fuel anti-Semitism
Recently there were attacks on Jews by Palestinian supporters at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Videos showed a caravan of cars waving the Palestinian flag driving by the restaurant yelling expletives and “Israel kills children.” These were reactions while Hamas and Israel were battling. Hamas started the conflict by launching thousands of rockets indiscriminately into Israel. The increase of attacks on Jews in America can be attributed to Democrat rhetoric, namely the so called “Squad” in Congress. More specifically, Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. I blame Democrats’ rhetoric for the rise in anti-Semitism in America.
Janice Newman
Foothills
Lawmakers inert in face of audit
I have read so many Letters to the Editor about the ridiculous and embarrassing ballot audit currently being conducted. It occurred to me that with so many people upset by this dishonest folly, taking the time to express their outrage and expressing amazement that it is even happening, why was it allowed to happen in the first place?
More letters are against it than for, so why didn’t the people in power who represent this majority allow this process? Are our representatives so weak, partisan and ignorant, or just scared about losing their jobs (which is to represent us honestly) in the next election? Where are all the people who know this to be wrong but are too weak to stop it from ever starting?
Christie Cummins
Midtown
Sinema shrinks from her duty
Arizona’s Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took the coward’s way out by not voting yea or nay on the Jan. 6 bipartisan commission. If the Capitol Police were that cowardly on Jan. 6, who knows how many of the 11 abstaining/absent senators would not be here.
This voter will remember.
Susan Dabbs
East side
RTA has delivered for Tucson area
In response to recent letters regarding regional transportation, we appreciate input. Interestingly, requests for transit, bike and pedestrian improvements are being addressed by the 2006 voter-approved Regional Transportation Authority plan.
Beneficial roadway and multimodal projects funded by a countywide half-cent RTA tax provide the region with more flexibility and address priority needs. To date, 76 of 80 pedestrian crossings, 179 of 250 miles of sidewalks, and 366 of 550 miles of new bike lanes promised are built in addition to 17 completed corridors and nine partially completed corridors. Without RTA funding, the region would be absent the improvements that contribute toward environmental sustainability, plus expanded transit services would disappear.
In reality, the greater Tucson area would have much greater traffic congestion if regional voters had not acted in the spirt of regional cooperation.
Annually, the RTA contributes more than $90 million for transportation improvements, supplementing limited federal and state funds. Let’s value the RTA’s broad-based contributions and what a future RTA plan can deliver again.
Roger Craycraft, member of the current RTA citizens advisory committee
Green Valley
Don’t disrespect police like that
So Sen. Kyrsten Sinema claims a “personal family matter” kept her from voting for the creation of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. One has to wonder if that “family matter” was more compelling than the matters that the families of the 140 law enforcement officers who were wounded while trying to protect Sinema and the rest of Congress have faced since that infamous day, including the mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died as a result of the insurrection.
Mrs. Sicknick went to the Capitol to try to plead with lawmakers to form a commission. As Mrs. Sicknick put it, “Because of what they did, the people in the building were able to go home that evening and be with their families. Brian and many other officers ended up in the hospital.” Of course, Mrs. Sicknick’s son ended up in the morgue. Kyrsten Sinema, what “personal family matter” of yours could have been more compelling?
Kathy Simolaris
East side
Queensbury rules will get you beat
I voted for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. There was no other choice. I am totally dumbfounded regarding her attitude toward the filibuster. Pray tell, Sen. Sinema, how you can possibly be so naïve as to think that these Trump Republicans on the “other side of the aisle” are going to play nice with Democrats on anything?
They fight bare-fisted while you and President Joe Biden cling to Marquis of Queensberry rules.
That will not work!
The most important piece of legislation in my octogenarian lifetime which would re-allow federal intervention into the partially states’ rights matter of voting will not pass as long as you, Sen. Sinema, and Sen. Joe Manchin oppose the filibuster and maintain the 60-vote requirement. If it fails, and these Republican state legislators around the country are allowed to enact their voter suppression agenda, our only hope is that it will backfire and cause Democrats to redouble their effort to vote. Wake up!
Don Thompson
Marana
3rd St. commute a lot smoother
Thanks, city of Tucson for resurfacing Third Street and University. My daily bike commute into downtown is no longer bone jarring. Well done!
Mary Scanlan
Midtown
Sinema sets up election defeat
Someone should inform Sen. Kyrsten Sinema she is there in Congress to make laws. Not to change behavior. She has appeared to want to be “bipartisan” to the point of producing poor rationales.
Doubtful she will change behavior. She could help to change to law, which is why she is there. Make the laws.
Her desire to be bipartisan may cost her the reelection.
Linda Sharp
East side
Your principles fall on deaf ears
Dear Sen. Kyrsten Sinema,
In your defense of retention of the current Senate filibuster rules, you outline its general history and use, so much of which had outright racially motivated bases. You also insist that any changes in Senate practice should be accomplished only through appeals to reason and patriotism.
The trouble with that approach is that it falls on stone-deaf Republican ears. That party is straightforward in its denial of any priority or motivation other than increasing its power. If it doesn’t benefit Republican power or donor money size, the answer is no.
Also, despite their denial of its clear and malevolent existence, the Republicans of today display more poorly disguised racism in their public behavior.
Your current television ads indicate that you want to curtail corruption and the influence of lobbyists and the super wealthy. As a caring, voting Arizona constituent, I appeal to you to do just that and change your mind (or merely your public position) regarding the Senate filibuster.
Will Gronlund
Bisbee
Water hike an affront to equity
There are no good reasons for the city of Tucson to implement a differential rate structure for Tucson Water customers in unincorporated Pima County. Many are farmers and ranches who are struggling to get by, and many others are elderly who are living on fixed incomes. Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council should be able to solve the Water Department’s issues without creating inequities and implementing discriminatory practices. In these times when so many of us are searching for ways to affirmatively address instances of unfairness and injustice, it is unfathomable that the city of Tucson is considering this discriminatory action. If the mayor and council approve any part of this “them against us” proposal, then their words in support of equal treatment will be proven disingenuous. Why would any resident of the unincorporated county accept annexation into a city led by officials who have demonstrated such unbridled prejudice?
Carmen Wiswell
Foothills
Vets sacrificed so you can say no
Re: the June 2 letter “Mask refusal insults veterans.”
As a Marine veteran, I know the letter writer has it backward about why our veterans sacrificed. People who served in the military sacrificed every day so you have the right to say no, especially when government overreaches into our basic liberties.
Wearing or not wearing the mask has everything to do with personal freedom. I don’t care if she wears a mask for the rest of her life. It’s her right.
I think every day about how the progressives have destroyed our election integrity by throwing the whole system wide open. They don’t even want the most basic safeguards. This will allow them to cheat again.
The real wannabe dictator is currently residing in the White House. Biden is ruling by fiat. Shameful!
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley